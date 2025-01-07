Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.39
87.91
82.1
81.62
yoy growth (%)
8.51
7.08
0.58
40.27
Raw materials
-92.61
-84.74
-79.16
-78.53
As % of sales
97.07
96.39
96.43
96.21
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.29
-0.4
-0.28
As % of sales
0.79
0.33
0.49
0.35
Other costs
-0.64
-1.46
-0.97
-0.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.68
1.66
1.19
1.17
Operating profit
1.38
1.41
1.54
1.84
OPM
1.45
1.6
1.87
2.25
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.43
-0.26
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.54
-0.42
-0.51
-0.61
Other income
0.3
0.21
0.12
0.09
Profit before tax
0.53
0.76
0.88
1.06
Taxes
-0.11
-0.21
-0.39
-0.34
Tax rate
-20.86
-27.75
-44.46
-32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
0.55
0.49
0.72
Exceptional items
-0.04
0.09
-0.02
0
Net profit
0.37
0.64
0.46
0.72
yoy growth (%)
-42.15
39.4
-35.53
53.98
NPM
0.39
0.73
0.56
0.88
