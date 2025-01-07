iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.4
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:27:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

95.39

87.91

82.1

81.62

yoy growth (%)

8.51

7.08

0.58

40.27

Raw materials

-92.61

-84.74

-79.16

-78.53

As % of sales

97.07

96.39

96.43

96.21

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.29

-0.4

-0.28

As % of sales

0.79

0.33

0.49

0.35

Other costs

-0.64

-1.46

-0.97

-0.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.68

1.66

1.19

1.17

Operating profit

1.38

1.41

1.54

1.84

OPM

1.45

1.6

1.87

2.25

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.43

-0.26

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.54

-0.42

-0.51

-0.61

Other income

0.3

0.21

0.12

0.09

Profit before tax

0.53

0.76

0.88

1.06

Taxes

-0.11

-0.21

-0.39

-0.34

Tax rate

-20.86

-27.75

-44.46

-32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

0.55

0.49

0.72

Exceptional items

-0.04

0.09

-0.02

0

Net profit

0.37

0.64

0.46

0.72

yoy growth (%)

-42.15

39.4

-35.53

53.98

NPM

0.39

0.73

0.56

0.88

Continental Seed : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.