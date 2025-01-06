Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.53
0.76
0.88
1.06
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.43
-0.26
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.21
-0.39
-0.34
Working capital
-5.18
0.15
-6.71
3.51
Other operating items
Operating
-5.36
0.26
-6.48
3.97
Capital expenditure
1.52
1.92
0.63
0
Free cash flow
-3.84
2.18
-5.85
3.97
Equity raised
3.33
10.06
9.15
13.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.03
1.83
0.75
0.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.51
14.07
4.04
17.9
