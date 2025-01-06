iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.15
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Continental Seed FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.53

0.76

0.88

1.06

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.43

-0.26

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.21

-0.39

-0.34

Working capital

-5.18

0.15

-6.71

3.51

Other operating items

Operating

-5.36

0.26

-6.48

3.97

Capital expenditure

1.52

1.92

0.63

0

Free cash flow

-3.84

2.18

-5.85

3.97

Equity raised

3.33

10.06

9.15

13.02

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.03

1.83

0.75

0.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.51

14.07

4.04

17.9

