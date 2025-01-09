Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Management Discussions

Financial Review

The operating income during the financial year ended 31st March, 2021 stood at Rs.48,68,146/- as against the total operating income of Rs. 86,06,688/- in the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2020. During the Year the Company has earned a net profit of 37,49,302/- as compared to the net profit of Rs. 64,82,082/- in the previous year.

Industry Overview for the Company Agriculture

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of Indias population. Gross Value Added by agriculture, forestry, and fishing was estimated at Rs. 19.48 lakh crore (US$ 276.37 billion) in FY20. Share of agriculture and allied sectors in gross value added (GVA) of India at current prices stood at 17.8% in FY20. Consumer spending in India will return to growth in 2021 post the pandemic-led contraction, expanding by as much as 6.6%.

Principal agricultural commodities export for April 2020 - January 2021 was US$ 32.12 billion.

The Economic Survey of India 2020-21 report stated that in FY20, the total food grain production in the country was recorded at 296.65 million tonnes—up by 11.44 million tonnes compared with 285.21 million tonnes in FY19. The government has set a target to buy 42.74 million tonnes from the central pool in FY21; this is 10% more than the quantity purchased in FY20. For FY22, the government has set a record target for farmers to raise food grain production by 2% with 307.31 million tonnes of food grains. In FY21, production was recorded at 303.34 million tonnes against a target of 301 million tonnes.

Production of horticulture crops in India was estimated at a record 326.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY20 as per third advance estimates, an increase of 5.81 million metric tonnes over FY20. Area under horticulture is projected to rise by 2.7% in FY21.

Chemical

Covering more than 80,000 commercial products, Indias chemical industry is extremely diversified and can be broadly classified into bulk chemicals, specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, polymers and fertilisers.

Globally, India is the fourth-largest producer of agrochemicals after the United States, Japan and China. India accounts for ~16% of the world production of dyestuffs and dye intermediates. The Indian colorants industry has emerged as a key player with a global market share of 15%. The countrys chemicals industry is de-licensed, except for a few hazardous chemicals. India holds a strong position in exports and imports of chemicals at a global level and ranks 14th in exports and 8th in imports at global level (excluding pharmaceuticals).

The domestic chemicals sectors small and medium enterprises are expected to showcase 18-23% revenue growth in FY22, owing to an improvement in domestic demand and higher realisation due to high prices of chemicals.

Indias proximity to the Middle East, the worlds source of petrochemicals feedstock, enables it to benefit on economies of scale.

The Indian chemicals industry stood at US$ 178 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 304 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 9.3%. The demand for chemicals is expected to expand by 9% per annum by 2025. The chemical industry is expected to contribute US$ 300 billion to Indias GDP by 2025.

An investment of Rs. 8 lakh crore (US$ 107.38 billion) is estimated in the Indian chemicals and petrochemicals sector by 2025.

In April 2021, production of key chemicals was 850,622 MT and petrochemicals was 1,868,939 MT.

Despite the current pandemic situation, the Indian chemical industry has numerous opportunities considering the supply chain disruption in China and trade conflict among the US, Europe and China. Antipollution measures in China will also create opportunities for the Indian chemical industry in specific segments.

Additional support, in terms of fiscal incentives, such as tax breaks and special incentives through PCPIRs or SEZs to encourage downstream units will enhance production and development of the industry. The dedicated integrated manufacturing hubs under Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIR) policy aim to attract an investment of Rs. 20 lakh crore (US$ 276.46 billion) by 2035.

To bring about structural changes in the working of the domestic chemical industry, future investments should not only focus on transportation of fuels such as petrol and diesel, but also on crude-to-chemicals complexes or refineries set up to cater to the production of chemicals.

5. CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE WITHIN STATE:

During the year there was a change in the Registered Office of the Company within the same state.

6. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES

The Company has no Subsidiaries, Joint Venture or Associates.

7. DEPOSITS

The Company is in violation of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptances of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as it has taken advances from customers amounting to Rs. 60.50 lacs having outstanding balances of more than 365 days. In terms of Rule 2(1) (xii)(a) such advances are liable to be treated as deposits reads together with section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 hence the Company is in violation of the same.

During the year the Company Purchased Land amounting to Rs.47,25,100/- which amount was shown paid through cheques in sales deed. However, out of which cheques of Rs. 35.00 lacs were not presented by the previous owner.

8. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee comprises Mr. Sachin Rastogi Director of the Company, Mr. Gopal Krishan Sharma & Mr. Prashant Rastogi Independent Directors of the Company. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. The Committee duly met five times during the year and was attended by all the Committee Members. The details of the Audit Committee have been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

9. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Nomination and remuneration Committee comprises Mr. Sachin Rastogi Director of the Company, Mr. Gopal Krishan Sharma & Mr. Prashant Rastogi Independent Directors of the Company. The Committee duly met two times during the year and was attended by all the Committee Members. The salient features covered in the Remuneration Policy have been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

10. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Praveen Rastogi, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Change in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

There were changes in composition of Directors or Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year 2020-2021 which are as follows:

Sn. No. Particulars Date of appointment Designation 1 Dr. Vikash Chand Tyagi 20/09/2020 Independent Director 2 Mrs. Nidhi Gupta 20/09/2020 Executive & Women Director 3 Mrs. Jai Shree Rastogi 20/09/2020 Executive & Women Director

11. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) AND RE-APPOINTMENT, IF ANY

The Company has received necessary declarations from Mr. Gopal Krishan Sharma and Mr. Prashant Rastogi, Independent Directors of the Company, under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of Independence laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

12. EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules issued there under and LODR, the Board of Director on recommendation of Nominations & Remuneration Committee have evaluated the effectiveness of the Board/Director(s) for financial year 2020-21.

13. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 requiring the names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee, who if employed throughout the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration for that year which, in the aggregate, was not less than one crore and Twenty lakh rupees is set out in Annexure I to this Report and is available on the website of the Company.

The details about the employees are marked as Annexure-I.

14. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The board met 10 times during the year. The Board meetings details of the Company are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report. The Maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

15. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The company complies with all the applicable mandatory secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021, the applicable accounting standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2021 and of the profit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

(e) the Directors have laid down proper internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

17. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

Auditor

M/s PMAS & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, having Firm Registration No. 024726N, is appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of 33 rd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company i.e from the Financial year 01/04/2017 to 31/03/2022 who have given their eligibility certificates u/s 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. The committee took note that the Companies Act, 2013 has exempted the requirements of ratification of appointment of auditors on an annual basis at the AGM.

Internal Auditor

Re-appointment of M/s AMGK & Associates, Chartered Accountant, as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021, to review various operations of the company.

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The details of the related party transactions as required under Accounting Standard - 18 are set out in Note 2.10 to the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report. The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain on arm length transactions under third proviso thereto are annexed in form AOC-2 under Annexure II. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website.

19. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made there under, the Company has appointed M/s Laur & Associate, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Company has annexed to this Board Report as Annexure III, a Secretarial Audit Report given by the Secretarial Auditor

20. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of loans, guarantees and investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

The Company is in violation of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 as it has provided corporate guarantee along with property to Canara Bank on behalf of Natural Herbal & Seeds to the tune of Rs. 10.60 Crore to obtain the credit facilities by the sister concern. In addition to the guarantee, the company has provided two properties registered in its name as collateral security to the Canara bank on behalf of Natural Herbal & Seeds.

Details of loan and advances, guarantee and investments have been given in the Note no. 13 & 16 of balance sheet note to accounts.

21. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Board of Directors of the Company have formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Company, through this policy envisages to encourage the Directors and Employees of the Company to report to the appropriate authorities any unethical behaviour, improper, illegal or questionable acts, deeds, actual or suspected frauds or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel. The Policy on Vigil Mechanism / Whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website.

22. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Risk Management policy is formulated in compliance with Regulation 21 of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015 and section 134 (3) (n) of the companies act 2013, which requires the company to lay down procedure for risk assessment and risk minimization. The board of directors, Audit committee and the senior management of the company should periodically review the policy and monitor its implementation to ensure the optimization of business performance, to promote the confidence amongst stake holders in the process, plan and meet strategic objectives and evaluate, tackle and resolve various risks associated with the company. The business of the company is exposed to various risks, arising out of internal and external factors i.e. industry, competition, input, geography, financial, regulatory, other operational, information technology related other risks.

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is as under:

Part A and Part B relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to the Company as your Company is not a manufacturing company.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

(in Rs.) Total foreign exchange earnings and outgo 2020-21 2019-20 FOB Value of Exports Nil Nil CIF Value of Imports Nil Nil Expenditure in foreign currency Nil Nil

24. SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There are no significant/material orders passed by any of the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations in future.

25. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

26. DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

Trading in the Equity Shares of the Company is only permitted in the dematerialized form as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated May 29, 2000.

The Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories viz. National Security Depository Ltd. (NSDL) as well as Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) to facilitate the demat trading. As on 31st March, 2021, 100% of the Companys Share Capital is in dematerialized form.

The Companys shares are regularly traded on Emerge-the SME Growth Platform of National Stock Exchange at Delhi.

27. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulation 27 of the LODR, the Corporate Governance report together with a certificate issued from Laur & Associates, Company Secretaries on its compliance is made part of the Annual Report.

28. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the managements discussions and analysis describing the Companys projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that would make a difference to the Companys operations include demand-supply conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regimes and economic developments within the country and abroad and such other factors.