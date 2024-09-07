Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024. Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)