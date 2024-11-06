Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th November, 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. For Allotment of warrants

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024