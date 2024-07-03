Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Summary

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Terai Beej Private Limited on 22nd June, 1983. Consequent, upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name changed to Terai Beej Limited on 7th May, 1986. And further, the name of the Company was changed to Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited on 8th May, 1986.In year 1983, Capt. Vijay Neil Kumar and Mr. Abhey Yograj laid the foundation of the Company in the name of M/s Terai Beej Private Limited and in December, 2011, Present Promoter i.e. Mr. Praveen Rastogi took the control of the Company from erstwhile promoters. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of developing, processing, grading and supplying of all kind of agricultural foundation and certified seeds and trading of Mentha Oil. It is engaged in the whole process of processing in varieties of seeds, foundation seed and processing of the same into certified seeds. The production capacity of Company started with 25 MT per Day in 1983 and now its capacity to produce above products 400 MT per day.At present, the Company is having two units at Udhamsingh Nagar District in Uttrakhand and in Jallaun, U.P. The Company is registered with Uttrakhand Seeds Certification Agency and having total production capacity of company is 7080 MT per annum at plant situated at Uttrakhand at which Company currently carry processing of seeds. The processing unit situated in Jallaun, U.P. is currently not functional. In March 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 16,20,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.21 Crore.