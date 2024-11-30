iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd EGM

Continental Seed CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
Approved to obtain the approval of members for the aforesaid matters and accordingly the Board of Directors approved the draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 30th November,2024. Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 30, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/11/2024)
EGM20 Jul 202414 Aug 2024
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 14, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/08/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Other related to scrutiniser report filed on 15th August 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Continental Seed: Related News

No Record Found

