|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|Approved to obtain the approval of members for the aforesaid matters and accordingly the Board of Directors approved the draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 30th November,2024. Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 30, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/11/2024)
|EGM
|20 Jul 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 14, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/08/2024) Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Other related to scrutiniser report filed on 15th August 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.