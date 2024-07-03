iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashoka Metcast Ltd Share Price

22.65
(-3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.48
  • Day's High23.9
  • 52 Wk High35.25
  • Prev. Close23.48
  • Day's Low22.3
  • 52 Wk Low 17
  • Turnover (lac)15.38
  • P/E21.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.36
  • EPS1.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashoka Metcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

23.48

Prev. Close

23.48

Turnover(Lac.)

15.38

Day's High

23.9

Day's Low

22.3

52 Week's High

35.25

52 Week's Low

17

Book Value

15.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.62

P/E

21.49

EPS

1.11

Divi. Yield

0

Ashoka Metcast Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Ashoka Metcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashoka Metcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.64%

Non-Promoter- 46.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashoka Metcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

25

23.13

10.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.46

10.54

10.45

10.54

Net Worth

36.46

35.54

33.58

21.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

2.2

1.97

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

11.71

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-1.94

-1.72

0

As % of sales

0

88.04

87.2

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.03

-0.02

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.1

0

-0.04

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.16

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0

Working capital

-1.45

-1.57

-2.22

-4.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

11.71

0

-100

Op profit growth

-249.58

-1,185.62

-95.12

533.98

EBIT growth

2,287.92

-90.22

-46.36

76.25

Net profit growth

2,494.76

-88.36

-61.48

123.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

66.25

50.44

67.03

54.3

21.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.25

50.44

67.03

54.3

21.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.75

0.75

0.31

0.04

0.08

Ashoka Metcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashoka Metcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shalin A Shah

Managing Director

Ashok C Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Daxaben M. Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Twinkle Kishorbhai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anchal Nareshkumar Bansal

Additional Director

Rushabh Shah

Additional Director

Hitesh Donga

Non Executive Director

Manjusha R. Salunke

Managing Director

Leena A. Shah

Additional Director

Payal Shalin Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashoka Metcast Ltd

Summary

Ashoka Metcast Limited was incorporated as Tanya Estate Private Limited on July 29, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The name of the Company was changed from Tanya Estate Private Limited to Ashoka Metcast Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on September 13, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Further, the Company status changed to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Ashoka Metcast Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 09, 2017.The Company is part of Gujarat based diversified business group currently promoted by Mr. Shalin Ashok Shah and Family. The Company had in its earlier years began to develop real estate, infrastructure and land plotting vertical; however; due to unforeseen circumstances and changes in market dynamics, the real estate business division faced delays in execution of its plans and eventually could not complete the proposed acquisition and related plans. Hence, Company thereafter became non-operative for since incorporation and has been over time looking to re-align its business model and financial allocations. The Company commenced its trading operations in September, 2017. But, however in 2017, the Company changed its main objects and is presently engaged in trading of structural steel products such as TMT bars, angles, channels, MS Bars etc. Further, the Company acquired 100% stake in Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mi
Company FAQs

What is the Ashoka Metcast Ltd share price today?

The Ashoka Metcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Metcast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashoka Metcast Ltd is ₹56.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashoka Metcast Ltd is 21.49 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashoka Metcast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashoka Metcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashoka Metcast Ltd is ₹17 and ₹35.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashoka Metcast Ltd?

Ashoka Metcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.51%, 6 Month at 16.07%, 3 Month at 12.51% and 1 Month at -2.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashoka Metcast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashoka Metcast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashoka Metcast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

