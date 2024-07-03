SectorTrading
Open₹23.48
Prev. Close₹23.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.38
Day's High₹23.9
Day's Low₹22.3
52 Week's High₹35.25
52 Week's Low₹17
Book Value₹15.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.62
P/E21.49
EPS1.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
23.13
10.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.46
10.54
10.45
10.54
Net Worth
36.46
35.54
33.58
21.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
2.2
1.97
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
11.71
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-1.94
-1.72
0
As % of sales
0
88.04
87.2
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.03
-0.02
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
-0.04
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.16
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-1.45
-1.57
-2.22
-4.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
11.71
0
-100
Op profit growth
-249.58
-1,185.62
-95.12
533.98
EBIT growth
2,287.92
-90.22
-46.36
76.25
Net profit growth
2,494.76
-88.36
-61.48
123.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
66.25
50.44
67.03
54.3
21.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.25
50.44
67.03
54.3
21.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.75
0.75
0.31
0.04
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shalin A Shah
Managing Director
Ashok C Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Daxaben M. Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Twinkle Kishorbhai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anchal Nareshkumar Bansal
Additional Director
Rushabh Shah
Additional Director
Hitesh Donga
Non Executive Director
Manjusha R. Salunke
Managing Director
Leena A. Shah
Additional Director
Payal Shalin Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ashoka Metcast Limited was incorporated as Tanya Estate Private Limited on July 29, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The name of the Company was changed from Tanya Estate Private Limited to Ashoka Metcast Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on September 13, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Further, the Company status changed to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Ashoka Metcast Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 09, 2017.The Company is part of Gujarat based diversified business group currently promoted by Mr. Shalin Ashok Shah and Family. The Company had in its earlier years began to develop real estate, infrastructure and land plotting vertical; however; due to unforeseen circumstances and changes in market dynamics, the real estate business division faced delays in execution of its plans and eventually could not complete the proposed acquisition and related plans. Hence, Company thereafter became non-operative for since incorporation and has been over time looking to re-align its business model and financial allocations. The Company commenced its trading operations in September, 2017. But, however in 2017, the Company changed its main objects and is presently engaged in trading of structural steel products such as TMT bars, angles, channels, MS Bars etc. Further, the Company acquired 100% stake in Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mi
The Ashoka Metcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashoka Metcast Ltd is ₹56.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashoka Metcast Ltd is 21.49 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashoka Metcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashoka Metcast Ltd is ₹17 and ₹35.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashoka Metcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.51%, 6 Month at 16.07%, 3 Month at 12.51% and 1 Month at -2.17%.
