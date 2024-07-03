Summary

Ashoka Metcast Limited was incorporated as Tanya Estate Private Limited on July 29, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The name of the Company was changed from Tanya Estate Private Limited to Ashoka Metcast Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on September 13, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Further, the Company status changed to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Ashoka Metcast Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 09, 2017.The Company is part of Gujarat based diversified business group currently promoted by Mr. Shalin Ashok Shah and Family. The Company had in its earlier years began to develop real estate, infrastructure and land plotting vertical; however; due to unforeseen circumstances and changes in market dynamics, the real estate business division faced delays in execution of its plans and eventually could not complete the proposed acquisition and related plans. Hence, Company thereafter became non-operative for since incorporation and has been over time looking to re-align its business model and financial allocations. The Company commenced its trading operations in September, 2017. But, however in 2017, the Company changed its main objects and is presently engaged in trading of structural steel products such as TMT bars, angles, channels, MS Bars etc. Further, the Company acquired 100% stake in Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mi

