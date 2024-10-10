Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed for Promoters Directors and Employees of the Company and will re-open after 48 hours subsequent to declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) Appointment of Managing Director (Executive Director Category) of the Company. 3) Appointment of Non-Executive Director (Non-Independent Director Category) of the Company. 4) Any other agendas with the permission of chair. In continuation to our communication dated 1st October, 2024 informing the date of Board Meeting, we hereby submit that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th October, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2) Appointed Mrs. Leena Ashok Shah (DIN: 02629934), as Managing Director of the Company to hold the office for continuous period of 5 years, i.e. 10th October, 2024 to 9th October, 2029, subject to approval of members at the General meeting. 3) Appointed Mrs. Payal Shalin Shah (DIN: 07071877), as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 10th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) conversion of loan into equity shares under section 62(3) of the Companies Acts 2013 subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 2) the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 3) any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 31st August , 2024 has considered and approved businesses items as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed for Promoters Directors and Employees of the Company and will re-open after 48 hours subsequent to declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for the above mentioned purpose. Others Points are mentioned in attachment. In continuation to our communication dated 7th August, 2024 informing the date of Board Meeting, we hereby submit that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 has considered and approved businesses as attached Results for the quarter ended on june 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Mrs. Manjusha Rahul Salunke as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval in the general meeting. 2. Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 1. Appointed Mrs. Manjusha Rahul Salunke (DIN: 10666478), as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Saturday, 15th June, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to regularization by the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. 2. Appointed Mrs. Payal Punit Pandya (Membership Number: A34657) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 15th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28/05/2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 28/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Results-Revised Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 05:00 p.m. to 05:20 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Dipak Pandit Nikam as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Appointment of MR. Dipak Pandit Nikam as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole 2. Review the performance of the chairperson of the Company 3. Assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. This is to inform you that Independent Directors of the company at their Separate Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 29th February, 2024 from 4:00 P.M. to 4:20 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has reviewed and considered: 1. The performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors, 2. The performance of the chairperson of the Company, 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board of Directors that is necessary for the Board of Directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024