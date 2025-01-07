iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashoka Metcast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.34
(-1.37%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

2.2

1.97

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

11.71

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-1.94

-1.72

0

As % of sales

0

88.04

87.2

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.03

-0.02

-0.07

As % of sales

0

1.58

1.39

0

Other costs

-0.15

-0.07

-0.23

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3.29

12.12

0

Operating profit

-0.23

0.15

-0.01

-0.29

OPM

0

7.07

-0.72

0

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.16

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.3

0

0

0.23

Profit before tax

-0.1

0

-0.04

-0.08

Taxes

0

0

0.01

0

Tax rate

-3.48

-16.54

-25.17

3.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

0

-0.03

-0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

0

-0.03

-0.08

yoy growth (%)

2,494.76

-88.36

-61.48

123.1

NPM

0

-0.16

-1.62

0

