|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
2.2
1.97
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
11.71
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-1.94
-1.72
0
As % of sales
0
88.04
87.2
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.03
-0.02
-0.07
As % of sales
0
1.58
1.39
0
Other costs
-0.15
-0.07
-0.23
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3.29
12.12
0
Operating profit
-0.23
0.15
-0.01
-0.29
OPM
0
7.07
-0.72
0
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.16
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.3
0
0
0.23
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
-0.04
-0.08
Taxes
0
0
0.01
0
Tax rate
-3.48
-16.54
-25.17
3.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
0
-0.03
-0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
0
-0.03
-0.08
yoy growth (%)
2,494.76
-88.36
-61.48
123.1
NPM
0
-0.16
-1.62
0
