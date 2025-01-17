iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashoka Metcast Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.44

146.97

14.66

Op profit growth

148.7

195.73

-670.2

EBIT growth

250.18

190.42

-499.01

Net profit growth

1,262.85

510.13

-108.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.51

3.23

2.7

-0.54

EBIT margin

6.03

2.12

1.8

-0.51

Net profit margin

3.11

0.28

0.11

-1.45

RoCE

7.39

2.88

1.27

RoNW

1.71

0.18

0.03

RoA

0.95

0.09

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.28

0.12

0.07

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.82

-0.45

-0.23

-0.26

Book value per share

23.16

19.11

19

19.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.59

37.08

25

0

P/CEPS

8.64

-9.71

-7.58

-31.99

P/B

0.3

0.23

0.09

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

7.1

15.49

24.19

-150.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.02

-25.81

-24.98

-8.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

110.86

97.33

162.11

Inventory days

97.41

67.39

70.3

Creditor days

-27.02

-30.77

-41.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.17

-1.17

-1.32

269.88

Net debt / equity

0.5

1.12

0.7

0.24

Net debt / op. profit

4.73

13.14

24.13

-49.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.47

-83.39

-79.04

-99.21

Employee costs

-1.66

-2.16

-2.56

-0.24

Other costs

-5.33

-11.2

-15.68

-1.08

