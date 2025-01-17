Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.44
146.97
14.66
Op profit growth
148.7
195.73
-670.2
EBIT growth
250.18
190.42
-499.01
Net profit growth
1,262.85
510.13
-108.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.51
3.23
2.7
-0.54
EBIT margin
6.03
2.12
1.8
-0.51
Net profit margin
3.11
0.28
0.11
-1.45
RoCE
7.39
2.88
1.27
RoNW
1.71
0.18
0.03
RoA
0.95
0.09
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.28
0.12
0.07
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.82
-0.45
-0.23
-0.26
Book value per share
23.16
19.11
19
19.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.59
37.08
25
0
P/CEPS
8.64
-9.71
-7.58
-31.99
P/B
0.3
0.23
0.09
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
7.1
15.49
24.19
-150.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.02
-25.81
-24.98
-8.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
110.86
97.33
162.11
Inventory days
97.41
67.39
70.3
Creditor days
-27.02
-30.77
-41.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.17
-1.17
-1.32
269.88
Net debt / equity
0.5
1.12
0.7
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
4.73
13.14
24.13
-49.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.47
-83.39
-79.04
-99.21
Employee costs
-1.66
-2.16
-2.56
-0.24
Other costs
-5.33
-11.2
-15.68
-1.08
