Ashoka Metcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
-0.04
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.16
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-1.45
-1.57
-2.22
-4.55
Other operating items
Operating
-1.71
-1.73
-2.28
-4.65
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
0
0.25
Free cash flow
-1.71
-1.7
-2.28
-4.4
Equity raised
33.5
21.12
21.19
21.33
Investing
1.9
7.4
0
-7
Financing
3.2
-0.17
2.51
5.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.88
26.64
21.42
15.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.