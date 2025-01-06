iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashoka Metcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.65
(-3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Ashoka Metcast FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.1

0

-0.04

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.16

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0

Working capital

-1.45

-1.57

-2.22

-4.55

Other operating items

Operating

-1.71

-1.73

-2.28

-4.65

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

0

0.25

Free cash flow

-1.71

-1.7

-2.28

-4.4

Equity raised

33.5

21.12

21.19

21.33

Investing

1.9

7.4

0

-7

Financing

3.2

-0.17

2.51

5.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.88

26.64

21.42

15.31

