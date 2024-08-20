|Purpose
|AGM 12/09/2024 Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 12, 2024 at 3.30 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) Scrutinizer report for the 15th Annual General meeting of the Company held on September 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024)
