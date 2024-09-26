The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 151 h March, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM) and authorized the Directors to send the Notice of EGM. EGM 15/03/2024 (Cancelled) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 21.02.2024) As attached Sub: Cancellation of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)