|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|EGM 26/09/2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on September 26.2024 through VC/OAVM Scrutinizer Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on September 26,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
|EGM
|9 Feb 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 151 h March, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM) and authorized the Directors to send the Notice of EGM. EGM 15/03/2024 (Cancelled) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 21.02.2024) As attached Sub: Cancellation of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)
