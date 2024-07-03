Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹29.61
Prev. Close₹29.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹165.29
Day's High₹30.38
Day's Low₹27.01
52 Week's High₹32
52 Week's Low₹16.61
Book Value₹11.29
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)446.05
P/E17.93
EPS1.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.84
29.17
29.68
25.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.42
82.11
49.05
41.62
Net Worth
134.26
111.28
78.73
66.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,188.76
908.15
574.06
329.52
yoy growth (%)
30.89
58.19
74.2
1,125.28
Raw materials
-1,137.17
-856.93
-537.42
-315.67
As % of sales
95.66
94.36
93.61
95.79
Employee costs
-6.56
-5.77
-5.73
-1.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.21
7.02
4.87
3.02
Depreciation
-3.11
-2.14
-0.29
-0.15
Tax paid
-1.29
-1.74
-1.13
-0.82
Working capital
23.32
48.38
34.62
31.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.89
58.19
74.2
1,125.28
Op profit growth
10.36
-1.47
62.48
1,173.79
EBIT growth
17.88
22.62
76.06
1,493.08
Net profit growth
-25.98
41.12
70.93
543.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,838.8
1,425.2
1,278.95
959.87
581.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,838.8
1,425.2
1,278.95
959.87
581.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.6
5.24
6.98
4.82
2.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Vipin Prakash Mangal
ED / Joint MD / CFO / Promoter
Chanakya Prakash Mangal
ED / Joint MD / CEO / Promoter
Chandragupt Prakash Mangal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Chandravijay Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Praveen Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sarika Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shubhang Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varsha Biswajit Adhikari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Hindprakash Colourchem Private Limited on September 27, 2010. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Mangalam Global Enterprise Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2014 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited on September 30, 2019.The Company belongs to Ahmedabad based Mangalam Group of Companies set up by Mangal Family and led by the vision of Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal. In this dynamic and extremely competitive business environment, the company has developed a diversified business model with its offerings ranging from castor oil to cotton products. It has been successfully catering to these two different sectors in their business operations.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Refined Castor Oil First Stage Grade (F.S.G.), Castor De-Oiled Cake and High Protein Castor De-Oiled Cake for the domestic market as well as for exports to international markets. The Company has also diversified its business operations into manufacturing of Cotton Bales (Lint Cotton) and Delineate Cotton Seeds. Earlier to this, the Company was engaged in the trading business before starting commercial manufacturing of its above mentioned products in FY 2018-19. The Company has one cotton pro
Read More
The Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd is ₹446.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd is 17.93 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd is ₹16.61 and ₹32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.91%, 3 Years at 4.63%, 1 Year at 71.87%, 6 Month at 32.48%, 3 Month at 13.51% and 1 Month at 21.62%.
