Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Share Price

27.07
(-6.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:33 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.61
  • Day's High30.38
  • 52 Wk High32
  • Prev. Close29.08
  • Day's Low27.01
  • 52 Wk Low 16.61
  • Turnover (lac)165.29
  • P/E17.93
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value11.29
  • EPS1.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)446.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

29.61

Prev. Close

29.08

Turnover(Lac.)

165.29

Day's High

30.38

Day's Low

27.01

52 Week's High

32

52 Week's Low

16.61

Book Value

11.29

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

446.05

P/E

17.93

EPS

1.62

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.02

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.01%

Non-Promoter- 27.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.84

29.17

29.68

25.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.42

82.11

49.05

41.62

Net Worth

134.26

111.28

78.73

66.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,188.76

908.15

574.06

329.52

yoy growth (%)

30.89

58.19

74.2

1,125.28

Raw materials

-1,137.17

-856.93

-537.42

-315.67

As % of sales

95.66

94.36

93.61

95.79

Employee costs

-6.56

-5.77

-5.73

-1.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.21

7.02

4.87

3.02

Depreciation

-3.11

-2.14

-0.29

-0.15

Tax paid

-1.29

-1.74

-1.13

-0.82

Working capital

23.32

48.38

34.62

31.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.89

58.19

74.2

1,125.28

Op profit growth

10.36

-1.47

62.48

1,173.79

EBIT growth

17.88

22.62

76.06

1,493.08

Net profit growth

-25.98

41.12

70.93

543.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,838.8

1,425.2

1,278.95

959.87

581.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,838.8

1,425.2

1,278.95

959.87

581.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.6

5.24

6.98

4.82

2.32

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Vipin Prakash Mangal

ED / Joint MD / CFO / Promoter

Chanakya Prakash Mangal

ED / Joint MD / CEO / Promoter

Chandragupt Prakash Mangal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Chandravijay Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Praveen Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sarika Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shubhang Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varsha Biswajit Adhikari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Hindprakash Colourchem Private Limited on September 27, 2010. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Mangalam Global Enterprise Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2014 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited on September 30, 2019.The Company belongs to Ahmedabad based Mangalam Group of Companies set up by Mangal Family and led by the vision of Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal. In this dynamic and extremely competitive business environment, the company has developed a diversified business model with its offerings ranging from castor oil to cotton products. It has been successfully catering to these two different sectors in their business operations.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Refined Castor Oil First Stage Grade (F.S.G.), Castor De-Oiled Cake and High Protein Castor De-Oiled Cake for the domestic market as well as for exports to international markets. The Company has also diversified its business operations into manufacturing of Cotton Bales (Lint Cotton) and Delineate Cotton Seeds. Earlier to this, the Company was engaged in the trading business before starting commercial manufacturing of its above mentioned products in FY 2018-19. The Company has one cotton pro
Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd is ₹446.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd is 17.93 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd is ₹16.61 and ₹32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd?

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.91%, 3 Years at 4.63%, 1 Year at 71.87%, 6 Month at 32.48%, 3 Month at 13.51% and 1 Month at 21.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.99 %

