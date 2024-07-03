Summary

Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Hindprakash Colourchem Private Limited on September 27, 2010. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Mangalam Global Enterprise Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2014 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited on September 30, 2019.The Company belongs to Ahmedabad based Mangalam Group of Companies set up by Mangal Family and led by the vision of Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal. In this dynamic and extremely competitive business environment, the company has developed a diversified business model with its offerings ranging from castor oil to cotton products. It has been successfully catering to these two different sectors in their business operations.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Refined Castor Oil First Stage Grade (F.S.G.), Castor De-Oiled Cake and High Protein Castor De-Oiled Cake for the domestic market as well as for exports to international markets. The Company has also diversified its business operations into manufacturing of Cotton Bales (Lint Cotton) and Delineate Cotton Seeds. Earlier to this, the Company was engaged in the trading business before starting commercial manufacturing of its above mentioned products in FY 2018-19. The Company has one cotton pro

