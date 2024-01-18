|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|0.02
|1
|Final
|Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.02/ - (Two Paise Only) per equity share, face value Rs. 2/- per equity share (i.e. 1% of face value) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024,
