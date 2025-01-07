Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,188.76
908.15
574.06
329.52
yoy growth (%)
30.89
58.19
74.2
1,125.28
Raw materials
-1,137.17
-856.93
-537.42
-315.67
As % of sales
95.66
94.36
93.61
95.79
Employee costs
-6.56
-5.77
-5.73
-1.87
As % of sales
0.55
0.63
0.99
0.56
Other costs
-35.6
-36.91
-22.24
-6.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.99
4.06
3.87
2.01
Operating profit
9.41
8.53
8.65
5.32
OPM
0.79
0.93
1.5
1.61
Depreciation
-3.11
-2.14
-0.29
-0.15
Interest expense
-9.26
-5.25
-5.13
-2.66
Other income
8.17
5.89
1.64
0.51
Profit before tax
5.21
7.02
4.87
3.02
Taxes
-1.29
-1.74
-1.13
-0.82
Tax rate
-24.88
-24.76
-23.19
-27.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.91
5.28
3.74
2.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.91
5.28
3.74
2.19
yoy growth (%)
-25.98
41.12
70.93
543.75
NPM
0.32
0.58
0.65
0.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.