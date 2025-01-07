iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29.42
(7.29%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,188.76

908.15

574.06

329.52

yoy growth (%)

30.89

58.19

74.2

1,125.28

Raw materials

-1,137.17

-856.93

-537.42

-315.67

As % of sales

95.66

94.36

93.61

95.79

Employee costs

-6.56

-5.77

-5.73

-1.87

As % of sales

0.55

0.63

0.99

0.56

Other costs

-35.6

-36.91

-22.24

-6.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.99

4.06

3.87

2.01

Operating profit

9.41

8.53

8.65

5.32

OPM

0.79

0.93

1.5

1.61

Depreciation

-3.11

-2.14

-0.29

-0.15

Interest expense

-9.26

-5.25

-5.13

-2.66

Other income

8.17

5.89

1.64

0.51

Profit before tax

5.21

7.02

4.87

3.02

Taxes

-1.29

-1.74

-1.13

-0.82

Tax rate

-24.88

-24.76

-23.19

-27.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.91

5.28

3.74

2.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.91

5.28

3.74

2.19

yoy growth (%)

-25.98

41.12

70.93

543.75

NPM

0.32

0.58

0.65

0.66

