Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.21
7.02
4.87
3.02
Depreciation
-3.11
-2.14
-0.29
-0.15
Tax paid
-1.29
-1.74
-1.13
-0.82
Working capital
23.32
48.38
34.62
31.72
Other operating items
Operating
24.12
51.51
38.07
33.75
Capital expenditure
21.36
-8.37
17.67
0.17
Free cash flow
45.48
43.14
55.74
33.92
Equity raised
91.34
86.82
81.67
34.61
Investing
1.69
4.14
8.06
3.96
Financing
48.95
66.63
21.2
12.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
187.46
200.74
166.67
84.87
No Record Found
