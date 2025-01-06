iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.42
(-5.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd

Mangalam Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.21

7.02

4.87

3.02

Depreciation

-3.11

-2.14

-0.29

-0.15

Tax paid

-1.29

-1.74

-1.13

-0.82

Working capital

23.32

48.38

34.62

31.72

Other operating items

Operating

24.12

51.51

38.07

33.75

Capital expenditure

21.36

-8.37

17.67

0.17

Free cash flow

45.48

43.14

55.74

33.92

Equity raised

91.34

86.82

81.67

34.61

Investing

1.69

4.14

8.06

3.96

Financing

48.95

66.63

21.2

12.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

187.46

200.74

166.67

84.87

Mangalam Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.