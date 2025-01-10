Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.84
29.17
29.68
25.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.42
82.11
49.05
41.62
Net Worth
134.26
111.28
78.73
66.71
Minority Interest
Debt
160.6
221.02
114.54
86.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
4.32
4.76
1.97
Total Liabilities
294.99
336.62
198.03
155.59
Fixed Assets
41.01
67.01
34.92
14.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.33
13.97
17.85
16.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.03
21.55
5.23
2.04
Networking Capital
220.1
230.01
137.13
102.55
Inventories
103.79
68.94
118.15
22.24
Inventory Days
36.27
8.93
Sundry Debtors
138.29
161.68
50.66
56.39
Debtor Days
15.55
22.66
Other Current Assets
51.5
50.19
15.12
35.47
Sundry Creditors
-16.58
-29.94
-38.12
-10.73
Creditor Days
11.7
4.31
Other Current Liabilities
-56.9
-20.86
-8.68
-0.81
Cash
5.52
4.08
2.9
20.49
Total Assets
294.99
336.62
198.03
155.57
