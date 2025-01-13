iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

27.84
(2.77%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:49:35 AM

Mangalam Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday January 13 2025 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) OUT COME OF BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TODAY ON MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) to proposed Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited (the Company)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Company is Listed on BSE through Direct Listing route w.e.f. October 29, 2024. However, the Company is voluntarily submitted the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting11 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 11, 2024.
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 20, 2024.
Board Meeting30 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and Fund Raising by way of an issue of equity shares on rights basis. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

