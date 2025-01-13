Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday January 13 2025 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) OUT COME OF BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TODAY ON MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) to proposed Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited (the Company)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Company is Listed on BSE through Direct Listing route w.e.f. October 29, 2024. However, the Company is voluntarily submitted the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 11, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024