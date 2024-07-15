We would like to inform you that 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited (the Company) will be held on August 06, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBL. Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 06, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024) Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome/Proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting held on August 06, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 06, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)