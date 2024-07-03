iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kridhan Infra Ltd Share Price

6.5
(-2.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.5
  • Day's High6.5
  • 52 Wk High8.77
  • Prev. Close6.64
  • Day's Low6.5
  • 52 Wk Low 3.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.42
  • P/E108.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-30.23
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kridhan Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.5

Prev. Close

6.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.42

Day's High

6.5

Day's Low

6.5

52 Week's High

8.77

52 Week's Low

3.7

Book Value

-30.23

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.61

P/E

108.33

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Kridhan Infra Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kridhan Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kridhan Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.15%

Non-Promoter- 4.41%

Institutions: 4.41%

Non-Institutions: 48.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kridhan Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-372.74

-347.74

-297.47

106.71

Net Worth

-353.78

-328.78

-278.51

125.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.41

18.78

88

72.38

yoy growth (%)

45.9

-78.65

21.58

26.81

Raw materials

-26.11

-17.63

-76.88

-66.69

As % of sales

95.27

93.89

87.36

92.14

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.63

-1.43

-0.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.11

-1.1

7.7

1.24

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.67

-0.84

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.05

-0.46

-0.31

Working capital

-26.63

-112.62

92.29

3.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.9

-78.65

21.58

26.81

Op profit growth

-116.62

-110.22

134.53

-1.38

EBIT growth

-13.72

-89.65

149.92

-3.03

Net profit growth

-36.31

-1,552.89

-10.7

-27.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.85

5.62

17.25

27.64

19.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.85

5.62

17.25

27.64

19.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.9

0.87

1.31

1.58

2.58

View Annually Results

Kridhan Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kridhan Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Anil Agrawal.

Independent Director

Abhijit Ranade

Independent Director

Mahesh Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Priya Dilipbhai Shah

Independent Director

Madhav Deshpande

Director

Gautam Suri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyank Anup Jain

Additional Whole time Director

RISHI RAJ

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemant Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kridhan Infra Ltd

Summary

Kridhan Infra Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 certified steel service provider to the fast growing infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in processing of steel used in the construction industry primarily reinforcement bars into various shapes and sizes like cranked bars, stirrups, verticals, column/ beam cages etc. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Khopoli in Maharashtra. Their product offerings include ready to use steel, primarily re-bars to be used in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc.Kridhan Infra Limited has evolved from a steel products manufacturer to a niche foundation engineering company. Kridhan was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Readymade Steel India Pvt. Ltd. (RMS) in March, 2006. The Company is one of the pioneers in introducing the concept of ready-to-use steel for the construction industry in India. The company supplies ready-to-use steel used in construction activities to the growing infrastructure industry. Its products are used by project contractors, real estate developers, etc. in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc. Initially, the company set up their facilities at Bangalore and commenced their test operations in the year 2007. But, they ceased their operations from Bangalore units during the year same year itself. In the year 2008, the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kridhan Infra Ltd share price today?

The Kridhan Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd is ₹61.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kridhan Infra Ltd is 108.33 and -0.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kridhan Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kridhan Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kridhan Infra Ltd is ₹3.7 and ₹8.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kridhan Infra Ltd?

Kridhan Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.62%, 3 Years at -6.22%, 1 Year at 72.47%, 6 Month at 51.25%, 3 Month at 52.64% and 1 Month at 63.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kridhan Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kridhan Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.15 %
Institutions - 4.41 %
Public - 48.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kridhan Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.