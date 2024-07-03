SectorTrading
Open₹6.5
Prev. Close₹6.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹6.5
Day's Low₹6.5
52 Week's High₹8.77
52 Week's Low₹3.7
Book Value₹-30.23
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.61
P/E108.33
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-372.74
-347.74
-297.47
106.71
Net Worth
-353.78
-328.78
-278.51
125.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.41
18.78
88
72.38
yoy growth (%)
45.9
-78.65
21.58
26.81
Raw materials
-26.11
-17.63
-76.88
-66.69
As % of sales
95.27
93.89
87.36
92.14
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.63
-1.43
-0.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.11
-1.1
7.7
1.24
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.67
-0.84
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.05
-0.46
-0.31
Working capital
-26.63
-112.62
92.29
3.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.9
-78.65
21.58
26.81
Op profit growth
-116.62
-110.22
134.53
-1.38
EBIT growth
-13.72
-89.65
149.92
-3.03
Net profit growth
-36.31
-1,552.89
-10.7
-27.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.85
5.62
17.25
27.64
19.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.85
5.62
17.25
27.64
19.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.9
0.87
1.31
1.58
2.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Chairman
Anil Agrawal.
Independent Director
Abhijit Ranade
Independent Director
Mahesh Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Priya Dilipbhai Shah
Independent Director
Madhav Deshpande
Director
Gautam Suri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyank Anup Jain
Additional Whole time Director
RISHI RAJ
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemant Agarwal
Reports by Kridhan Infra Ltd
Summary
Kridhan Infra Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 certified steel service provider to the fast growing infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in processing of steel used in the construction industry primarily reinforcement bars into various shapes and sizes like cranked bars, stirrups, verticals, column/ beam cages etc. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Khopoli in Maharashtra. Their product offerings include ready to use steel, primarily re-bars to be used in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc.Kridhan Infra Limited has evolved from a steel products manufacturer to a niche foundation engineering company. Kridhan was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Readymade Steel India Pvt. Ltd. (RMS) in March, 2006. The Company is one of the pioneers in introducing the concept of ready-to-use steel for the construction industry in India. The company supplies ready-to-use steel used in construction activities to the growing infrastructure industry. Its products are used by project contractors, real estate developers, etc. in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc. Initially, the company set up their facilities at Bangalore and commenced their test operations in the year 2007. But, they ceased their operations from Bangalore units during the year same year itself. In the year 2008, the
The Kridhan Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd is ₹61.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kridhan Infra Ltd is 108.33 and -0.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kridhan Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kridhan Infra Ltd is ₹3.7 and ₹8.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kridhan Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.62%, 3 Years at -6.22%, 1 Year at 72.47%, 6 Month at 51.25%, 3 Month at 52.64% and 1 Month at 63.14%.
