Summary

Kridhan Infra Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 certified steel service provider to the fast growing infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in processing of steel used in the construction industry primarily reinforcement bars into various shapes and sizes like cranked bars, stirrups, verticals, column/ beam cages etc. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Khopoli in Maharashtra. Their product offerings include ready to use steel, primarily re-bars to be used in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc.Kridhan Infra Limited has evolved from a steel products manufacturer to a niche foundation engineering company. Kridhan was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Readymade Steel India Pvt. Ltd. (RMS) in March, 2006. The Company is one of the pioneers in introducing the concept of ready-to-use steel for the construction industry in India. The company supplies ready-to-use steel used in construction activities to the growing infrastructure industry. Its products are used by project contractors, real estate developers, etc. in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc. Initially, the company set up their facilities at Bangalore and commenced their test operations in the year 2007. But, they ceased their operations from Bangalore units during the year same year itself. In the year 2008, the

