Kridhan Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-372.74
-347.74
-297.47
106.71
Net Worth
-353.78
-328.78
-278.51
125.67
Minority Interest
Debt
27.45
20.44
22.18
19.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.76
Total Liabilities
-326.33
-308.34
-256.33
145.64
Fixed Assets
16.99
17.37
20.47
25.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.81
36.53
51.02
109.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.05
0.29
0
Networking Capital
-345.89
-362.78
-328.31
10.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0.66
Inventory Days
8.78
Sundry Debtors
0.49
3.96
6.76
27.19
Debtor Days
362.06
Other Current Assets
11.75
2.15
3.1
18.27
Sundry Creditors
-1.45
-1.68
-5.19
-6.07
Creditor Days
80.82
Other Current Liabilities
-356.68
-367.21
-332.98
-29.12
Cash
0.68
0.49
0.2
0.39
Total Assets
-326.34
-308.34
-256.33
145.64
No Record Found
