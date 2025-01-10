iifl-logo-icon 1
Kridhan Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

5.98
(-2.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-372.74

-347.74

-297.47

106.71

Net Worth

-353.78

-328.78

-278.51

125.67

Minority Interest

Debt

27.45

20.44

22.18

19.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.76

Total Liabilities

-326.33

-308.34

-256.33

145.64

Fixed Assets

16.99

17.37

20.47

25.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.81

36.53

51.02

109.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.05

0.29

0

Networking Capital

-345.89

-362.78

-328.31

10.93

Inventories

0

0

0

0.66

Inventory Days

8.78

Sundry Debtors

0.49

3.96

6.76

27.19

Debtor Days

362.06

Other Current Assets

11.75

2.15

3.1

18.27

Sundry Creditors

-1.45

-1.68

-5.19

-6.07

Creditor Days

80.82

Other Current Liabilities

-356.68

-367.21

-332.98

-29.12

Cash

0.68

0.49

0.2

0.39

Total Assets

-326.34

-308.34

-256.33

145.64

