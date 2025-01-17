iifl-logo-icon 1
Kridhan Infra Ltd Key Ratios

5.39
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.16

-97.32

3.53

40.81

Op profit growth

-102.93

-100.76

4.7

58.69

EBIT growth

-22.69

-98.94

-8.96

109.08

Net profit growth

-10.98

-167.33

-62.23

387.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.09

-4.42

15.37

15.19

EBIT margin

2.26

4.22

10.72

12.19

Net profit margin

-81.18

-131.49

5.21

14.29

RoCE

0.47

0.15

10.44

17.53

RoNW

-4.96

-1.81

2.16

10.48

RoA

-4.22

-1.19

1.27

5.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.86

-1.03

20.65

114.51

Dividend per share

0

0

0.2

0.2

Cash EPS

-2.45

-2.73

-0.38

7.98

Book value per share

10.65

13.01

59.6

39.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.33

-1.15

5.15

0.44

P/CEPS

-1.52

-0.43

-275.71

6.36

P/B

0.34

0.09

1.78

1.28

EV/EBIDTA

34.16

16.44

10.88

4.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.1

1.5

Tax payout

6.31

4.23

-7.93

-0.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

593.76

3,343.68

131.02

78.18

Inventory days

13.5

155.84

10.72

12.01

Creditor days

-160.99

-1,412.28

-99.44

-88.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.3

-0.37

-4.72

-4.77

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.13

0.47

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

779.75

-20.48

2.43

1.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.24

-93.19

-76.53

-77.76

Employee costs

-1.01

-3.55

-4.89

-4.58

Other costs

-3.64

-7.67

-3.2

-2.45

