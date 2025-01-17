Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.16
-97.32
3.53
40.81
Op profit growth
-102.93
-100.76
4.7
58.69
EBIT growth
-22.69
-98.94
-8.96
109.08
Net profit growth
-10.98
-167.33
-62.23
387.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.09
-4.42
15.37
15.19
EBIT margin
2.26
4.22
10.72
12.19
Net profit margin
-81.18
-131.49
5.21
14.29
RoCE
0.47
0.15
10.44
17.53
RoNW
-4.96
-1.81
2.16
10.48
RoA
-4.22
-1.19
1.27
5.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.86
-1.03
20.65
114.51
Dividend per share
0
0
0.2
0.2
Cash EPS
-2.45
-2.73
-0.38
7.98
Book value per share
10.65
13.01
59.6
39.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.33
-1.15
5.15
0.44
P/CEPS
-1.52
-0.43
-275.71
6.36
P/B
0.34
0.09
1.78
1.28
EV/EBIDTA
34.16
16.44
10.88
4.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
5.1
1.5
Tax payout
6.31
4.23
-7.93
-0.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
593.76
3,343.68
131.02
78.18
Inventory days
13.5
155.84
10.72
12.01
Creditor days
-160.99
-1,412.28
-99.44
-88.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.3
-0.37
-4.72
-4.77
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.13
0.47
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
779.75
-20.48
2.43
1.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.24
-93.19
-76.53
-77.76
Employee costs
-1.01
-3.55
-4.89
-4.58
Other costs
-3.64
-7.67
-3.2
-2.45
