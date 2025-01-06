Kridhan Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.11
-1.1
7.7
1.24
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.67
-0.84
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.05
-0.46
-0.31
Working capital
-26.63
-112.62
92.29
3.87
Other operating items
Operating
-28.59
-114.45
98.69
3.9
Capital expenditure
-0.03
-0.31
0.09
10.58
Free cash flow
-28.63
-114.76
98.78
14.48
Equity raised
228.91
407.8
365.88
152.2
Investing
-4.06
-19.15
101.78
0
Financing
1.36
25.51
-10.26
5.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
197.57
299.4
556.18
172.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.