iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kridhan Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.5
(-2.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kridhan Infra Ltd

Kridhan Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.11

-1.1

7.7

1.24

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.67

-0.84

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.05

-0.46

-0.31

Working capital

-26.63

-112.62

92.29

3.87

Other operating items

Operating

-28.59

-114.45

98.69

3.9

Capital expenditure

-0.03

-0.31

0.09

10.58

Free cash flow

-28.63

-114.76

98.78

14.48

Equity raised

228.91

407.8

365.88

152.2

Investing

-4.06

-19.15

101.78

0

Financing

1.36

25.51

-10.26

5.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

197.57

299.4

556.18

172.66

Kridhan Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kridhan Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.