|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.41
18.78
88
72.38
yoy growth (%)
45.9
-78.65
21.58
26.81
Raw materials
-26.11
-17.63
-76.88
-66.69
As % of sales
95.27
93.89
87.36
92.14
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.63
-1.43
-0.97
As % of sales
1
3.36
1.63
1.35
Other costs
-0.9
-1.19
-3.05
-1.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.3
6.35
3.46
2.59
Operating profit
0.11
-0.67
6.63
2.82
OPM
0.41
-3.61
7.53
3.9
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.67
-0.84
-0.89
Interest expense
-2
-2.13
-2.24
-2.73
Other income
1.55
2.38
4.16
2.05
Profit before tax
-1.11
-1.1
7.7
1.24
Taxes
-0.07
-0.05
-0.46
-0.31
Tax rate
6.41
4.73
-5.98
-24.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.18
-1.15
7.24
0.93
Exceptional items
-6.55
-10.99
-6.4
0
Net profit
-7.74
-12.15
0.83
0.93
yoy growth (%)
-36.31
-1,552.89
-10.7
-27.65
NPM
-28.24
-64.71
0.95
1.29
