Kridhan Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.37
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.41

18.78

88

72.38

yoy growth (%)

45.9

-78.65

21.58

26.81

Raw materials

-26.11

-17.63

-76.88

-66.69

As % of sales

95.27

93.89

87.36

92.14

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.63

-1.43

-0.97

As % of sales

1

3.36

1.63

1.35

Other costs

-0.9

-1.19

-3.05

-1.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.3

6.35

3.46

2.59

Operating profit

0.11

-0.67

6.63

2.82

OPM

0.41

-3.61

7.53

3.9

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.67

-0.84

-0.89

Interest expense

-2

-2.13

-2.24

-2.73

Other income

1.55

2.38

4.16

2.05

Profit before tax

-1.11

-1.1

7.7

1.24

Taxes

-0.07

-0.05

-0.46

-0.31

Tax rate

6.41

4.73

-5.98

-24.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.18

-1.15

7.24

0.93

Exceptional items

-6.55

-10.99

-6.4

0

Net profit

-7.74

-12.15

0.83

0.93

yoy growth (%)

-36.31

-1,552.89

-10.7

-27.65

NPM

-28.24

-64.71

0.95

1.29

