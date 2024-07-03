iifl-logo-icon 1
Kridhan Infra Ltd Quarterly Results

6.37
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0.85

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.85

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.68

0.19

0.39

2.45

3.64

Total Income

67.68

0.19

1.23

2.45

3.64

Total Expenditure

0.31

0.16

34.55

0.15

0.13

PBIDT

67.37

0.03

-33.32

2.3

3.52

Interest

0.01

0

0.07

0

0

PBDT

67.36

0.03

-33.39

2.3

3.52

Depreciation

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.1

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

67.29

-0.05

-33.47

2.19

3.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

67.29

-0.05

-199.16

-8.14

3.41

Extra-ordinary Items

67.55

0

-34.34

2.31

3.46

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.25

-0.05

-164.82

-10.45

-0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.1

-0.01

-21.01

-0.86

0.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-3,920

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-3,928.23

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

-3,937.64

0

0

