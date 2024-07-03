Kridhan Infra Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0.85
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.85
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.68
0.19
0.39
2.45
3.64
Total Income
67.68
0.19
1.23
2.45
3.64
Total Expenditure
0.31
0.16
34.55
0.15
0.13
PBIDT
67.37
0.03
-33.32
2.3
3.52
Interest
0.01
0
0.07
0
0
PBDT
67.36
0.03
-33.39
2.3
3.52
Depreciation
0.07
0.08
0.08
0.1
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
67.29
-0.05
-33.47
2.19
3.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
67.29
-0.05
-199.16
-8.14
3.41
Extra-ordinary Items
67.55
0
-34.34
2.31
3.46
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.25
-0.05
-164.82
-10.45
-0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.1
-0.01
-21.01
-0.86
0.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-3,920
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-3,928.23
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
-3,937.64
0
0
