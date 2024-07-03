iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kridhan Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.24
(-2.04%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

3.54

11.8

19.41

15.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

3.54

11.8

19.41

15.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.12

0.77

1.45

1.16

1.41

Total Income

9.12

4.31

13.25

20.57

17.35

Total Expenditure

0.46

39.53

45.67

19.36

16.38

PBIDT

8.66

-35.22

-32.42

1.21

0.97

Interest

0

0.03

2.37

1.94

1.59

PBDT

8.66

-35.25

-34.79

-0.73

-0.62

Depreciation

0.31

0.47

0.73

0.76

0.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0.14

-0.04

0.06

0.28

Reported Profit After Tax

8.35

-35.86

-35.48

-1.55

-1.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.98

-44.68

-48.07

-10.86

-5.29

Extra-ordinary Items

8.61

-35.16

-33.11

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.59

-9.52

-14.96

-10.86

-5.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.05

-4.71

-4.06

-1.15

-0.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-994.91

-274.74

6.23

6.08

PBDTM(%)

0

-995.76

-294.83

-3.76

-3.88

PATM(%)

0

-1,012.99

-300.67

-7.98

-9.78

Kridhan Infra: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kridhan Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.