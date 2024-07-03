Kridhan Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
3.54
11.8
19.41
15.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
3.54
11.8
19.41
15.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.12
0.77
1.45
1.16
1.41
Total Income
9.12
4.31
13.25
20.57
17.35
Total Expenditure
0.46
39.53
45.67
19.36
16.38
PBIDT
8.66
-35.22
-32.42
1.21
0.97
Interest
0
0.03
2.37
1.94
1.59
PBDT
8.66
-35.25
-34.79
-0.73
-0.62
Depreciation
0.31
0.47
0.73
0.76
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0.14
-0.04
0.06
0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
8.35
-35.86
-35.48
-1.55
-1.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.98
-44.68
-48.07
-10.86
-5.29
Extra-ordinary Items
8.61
-35.16
-33.11
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.59
-9.52
-14.96
-10.86
-5.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.05
-4.71
-4.06
-1.15
-0.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-994.91
-274.74
6.23
6.08
PBDTM(%)
0
-995.76
-294.83
-3.76
-3.88
PATM(%)
0
-1,012.99
-300.67
-7.98
-9.78
