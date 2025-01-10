To

The Members,

Your directors are pleased to present the 18th Annual Report of Kridhan Infra Limited ("the Company") together with the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. In lakhs)

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Particulars F.Y.2023-24 (INR in Lakhs) F.Y.2022-23 (INR in Lakhs) F.Y.2023-24 (INR in Lakhs) F.Y.2022-23 (INR in Lakhs) Revenue from operation 84.50 344.67 84.50 562.20 Other Income 89.58 74.91 89.73 87.38 Profit/Loss before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax Expense (2456.01) (4943.48) (2465.79) (5452.04) Less: Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 37.92 54.07 39.40 57.41 Profit/Loss before Finance Cost and Tax Expense (2493.93) (4997.55) (2505.19) (5509.45) Less: Finance Costs 7.35 2.72 7.35 2.92 Profit/Loss before Tax Expense (2501.28) (5000.27) (2512.54) (5512.37) Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) (1.83) 27.28 (1.83) 38.03 Profit/Loss after Tax (2499.46) (5027.54) (2510.72) (5550.40) Add: Other Comprehensive Income/loss for the year - - - - Total Comprehensive Income (2499.46) (5027.54) (2510.72) (5550.40)

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the Company has earned on a standalone basis the total income for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 1,74,08,391/- as against an income of Rs. 4,19,57,789/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The Company incurred a Profit before tax of Rs. (25,01,28,497) /- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 as against a Profit before tax of Rs. (50,00,26,738) /- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a net Profit of Rs. (24,99,45,950) /- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 as against net profit of Rs. (50,27,54,459) /- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023.

During the year under review, the Company has earned on a consolidated basis the total income for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 1,74,23,191/- as against an income of Rs. 6,49,57,663/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The Company incurred a Profit before tax of Rs. (25,12,54,419)/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 as against a Profit before tax of Rs. (55,12,37,051)/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a net Profit of Rs. (25,10,71,872)/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 as against a net Profit of Rs. (55,50,39,881)/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023.

Your Directors are hopeful of better performance in the forthcoming year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your Company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review and retain the profits of the Company for its future growth.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed Dividend in the books or any Unpaid Dividend declared and paid last year, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to your Company.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

Following are the Subsidiary and Associate Companies considered for the purpose of Consolidated Financial Statement:

Sr no. Name of subsidiary Proportion of ownership interest As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 Subsidiary Company: 1. Kridhan lnfra Solutions Private Limited 100.00% 100.00% Associate Company: 1. Vijay Nirman Company Private Limited 47.47% 47.47%

Further, as informed during the last financial year, the subsidiary of the Company namely Ready Made Steel Singapore Pte. Ltd., is under liquidation process and its step down subsidiary KH Foges Pte. Ltd. is under scheme of arrangement (Resolution). Hence, the financial numbers for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are not available. The Company has, already impaired its investments and loans outstanding in the overseas subsidiary Readymade Steel Singapore Pte. Ltd., in its standalone financials. In view of the same, there will be no material impact of the said liquidation on the financials of the Company.

Consequently, the consolidated figures for the year ended March 31, 2023 consists of one subsidiary viz. Kridhan Infra Solutions Private Ltd. And one associate Company viz. Vijay Nirman Company Private Limited.

As required pursuant to first proviso to sub section (3) of section 129 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts)Rules, 2014, Form AOC-1 forms part of this report, appended as Annexure A.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements of the Company including consolidated financial statements along with relevant documents and separate audited financial statement in respect of subsidiary, are available on the website of the Company at www.kridhan.com

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, which has occurred between the end of the financial year for the Company i.e. March 31, 2024, and the date of this Boards Report i.e., August 14, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid up Equity Share Capital as at March 31, 2024 stood at 1895.58 Lakhs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares or convertible securities or shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity or warrants. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into Equity Shares of the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual Return has been uploaded on the Companys website on https://www.kridhan.com/ .

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of the Company is duly constituted in accordance with the requirements of the Act read with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

A) Directors:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Anil Dhanpat Agrawal (Din: 00360114) is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming AGM and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Anil Dhanpat Agrawal for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the forthcoming AGM. The relevant details, including profile of Mr. Anil Dhanpat Agrawal is included separately in the Notice of AGM.

During the year under review, Mr. Mahesh Garg, tendered his resignation as a Director of the Company due to personal reasons with effect from March 7, 2024 and Mr. Abhijit Vidyanand Ranade, ceased to Independent Director of the Company as his first term of 2 (two) consecutive years has completed on March 31, 2024.

During the year under review, Mr. Gautam Joginderlal Suri (DIN: 08180233) has been re- designated as Managing Director of the Company at its Board meeting held on February 13, 2024, to hold office for a term of 5 (Five) years effective from February 13, 2024 to February 13, 2029. His appointment was approved by the shareholders through postal ballot dated April 25, 2024.

During the year under review, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board at its meeting held on March 22, 2024, appointed Mrs. Rachna Achal Daga (DIN: 09311592), as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company in the category of Non-Executive & Independent Director to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2029. Her appointment is not liable to retire by rotation and was approved, and regularised as Independent Director by the shareholders through postal ballot dated April 25, 2024.

As on the date of this Report, the Companys Board comprises of six ((6) Directors viz. 1 Non Executive-Non Independent Director, 2 Executive Directors and 3 Non-Executive Independent Directors including women Directors. The composition of the Board is in conformity with Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and also with the provisions of the Act.

B) Independent Directors:

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence. The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term of five years and are not liable to retire by rotation. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors, fulfill the conditions of independence specified in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The terms and conditions of appointment of the Independent Directors are placed on the website of the Company at https://www.kridhan.com/ .

In compliance with the requirement of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a familiarization programme for the independent directors to familiarise them with their role, rights and responsibility as directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model, etc. The details of familiarisation programme are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and the same are also available on the website of the Company at https://www.kridhan.com/ .

Mr. Mahesh Garg has resigned from the post of Independent Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. March 07, 2024.

Mrs. Rachna Achal Daga has been appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. March 22, 2024 and has been regularized w.e.f. 25.04.2024.

C) Key Managerial Personnel:

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act, read with the Rules framed thereunder, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

- Mr. Anil Dhanpat Agrawal, Chairman & Non Executive Non Independent Director

- Mr. Gautam Joginderlal Suri, Managing Director

- *Mr. Hemant Agarwal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

- **Mr. Bhavesh Narendra Nagda, Chie Financial Officer

* During the financial year, Mr. Hemant Agarwal was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 08.01.2024.

**Mr. Bhavesh Narendra Nagda, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 13, 2024 and subsequently he resigned from the position of CFO w.e.f. June 12, 2024.

D) Committees of the Board:

The Company has Three Board Committees as on March 31, 2024:

1) Audit Committee

2) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

During the year, all recommendations made by the committees were approved by the Board.

Details of all the committees along with their main terms, composition and meetings held during the year under review are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, a part of this Annual Report.

E) Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management, and other employees of the Company ("Policy"). The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The Policy also provides the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel/Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors whilst taking a decision on the potential candidates.

The salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company are outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report. The Policy is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.kridhan.com/ .

F) Whistle Blower Policy /Vigil Mechanism:

As per the provisions of Section 177(9) and (10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy for establishing a vigil mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct and provide adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases. The said policy has been hosted on the Companys website at https://www.kridhan.com/ .

G) Performance Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the

working of the Board and of the Committees of the Board, by way of individual and collective feedback from Directors. The manner in which the evaluation was conducted by the Company and evaluation criteria have been explained in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

The Board of Directors has expressed its satisfaction with the evaluation process.

H) Number of Meetings of the Board:

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company met seven (07) times i.e. on May 30, 2023, August 14, 2023, September 07, 2023, November 11, 2023, January 08, 2024, February 13, 2024, March 22, 2024.

The particulars of attendance of the Directors at the said meetings are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report of the Company, which forms a part of this Report.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

I) Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management:

The remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 read with Schedule II of the Listing Regulations. Further details on the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors of the Company state and confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year 2023-24, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from the same.

b. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e. the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f. the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE, AND INVESTMENTS:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments as per Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meeting of Board and its powers) Rules, 2014 as on March 31, 2024, have been disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

In line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under with respect to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), your company is not governed by the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

So, the Company is not required to conduct CSR activities.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires disclosure of the particulars regarding conservation of Energy and Technology absorption. The Company on continues basis undertakes programs of conserving energy. The details of the same are as follows:

Conservation of Energy

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Not Applicable (ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy (iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments

Technology absorption:

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption Not Applicable (ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution. (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) The details of technology imported; The year of import; Whether the technology been fully absorbed; If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; (iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development NIL

Foreign Exchange Earnings/ Outgo:

The details of Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo are as follows:

Particulars For the year ended 31st March, 2024 For the years ended 31st March 2023 Foreign Exchange Earnings Nil Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil Nil

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Audit Committee has been delegated the responsibility for monitoring and reviewing risk management, assessment and minimisation procedures, developing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plan and identifying, reviewing and mitigating all elements of risks which the Company may be exposed to.

APPLICATION / PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 ("IBC"):

During the year under review, no application was made under IBC by or against your Company and no proceeding is pending under IBC.

DISCLOSURE ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT:

During the year under review, the Company has entered into one-time settlement with Union Bank of India who has issued a sanction advice dated February 20, 2024, for all its outstanding towards the Company.

Further, the Company has made the required payments as per the Sanction letter issued by Union Bank of India, for one time settlement (OTS) towards all its outstanding dues.

In connection with the same, the Union Bank of India has issued settlement certificate and released all the attached properties and guarantees.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

During the year under review, there are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

AUDITORS:

A) Statutory Auditors & their Report:

M/s. B.R. Kotecha & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 105283W) was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the previous AGM held on September 30, 2023 for period of five years from the conclusion of 17th AGM of the Company till the conclusion of 22nd AGM.

M/s. B.R. Kotecha & Co, Chartered Accountants have submitted their Report on the financial statements of the Company for the FY ended March 31, 2024, which forms part of this Report with a modified opinion. The comments in the Auditors Report read with notes to the accounts are self-explanatory.

B) Secretarial Auditor & their Report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed Mr. Rinkesh Gala, proprietor of M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP No. 20128), for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY ended on March 31, 2024.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Rinkesh Gala in Form MR-3 forms part to this Report as "Annexure- B". The Secretarial Auditor has qualified the Secretarial Audit Report dated September 8, 2023.

The Management ensured to comply with all the provisions are compiled to the fullest extent

A Secretarial Compliance Report for the FY ended March 31, 2024, on compliance of all applicable SEBI regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder, was obtained from Mr. Rinkesh Gala, Practicing Company Secretary, and submitted to the stock exchange.

C) Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. U. B. Lakhani & Co, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company.

The Internal Audit reports are reviewed by the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis.

D) Reporting of Frauds:

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

DISCLOSURE UNDER PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT:

The Company has adopted a Sexual Harassment Policy on prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

The aim of the policy is to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. The Policy is available at the Registered Office of the Company and is accessible to all the employees of the Company. The Company has not received any complaints during the FY under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76A of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations is annexed to this Report as "Annexure-C".

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Report on Corporate Governance and Certificate of the Auditor of the Company regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Part C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, are provided in a separate section forming part of this Report as "Annexure D".

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Internal audits are undertaken on a quarterly basis by Internal Auditors covering all units and business operations to independently validate the existing controls. Reports of the Internal Auditors are regularly reviewed by the management and corrective action is initiated to strengthen the controls and enhance the effectiveness of the existing systems. The Audit Committee evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of the financial control system in the Company and strives to maintain the standards in the Internal Financial Control.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All transactions entered with related parties as defined under the Act during the FY were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Act. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the FY which were in conflict with the interest of the Company and hence, enclosing Form AOC-2 is not required. Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standard (AS 18) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

During the year under review, no employee was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits as prescribed under provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The information pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 relating to median employees remuneration is made available at the corporate office of the Company during working hours for a period of twenty-one (21) days before the date of the meeting.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards.

APPRECIATION & ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Board wishes to express its gratitude and record its sincere appreciation for the commitment and dedicated efforts put in by all the employees of the Company. The Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the encouragement, cooperation and support received from all the stakeholders including but not limited to the Government authorities, bankers, customers, suppliers and business associates. The Directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.