To The Members of Kridhan Infra Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kridhan Infra Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects/possible effects, if any, of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As explained in Note 56 to the Standalone Statement, the Company has not provided for any further interest liability on its outstanding Bank borrowings since they have continued to remain under NPA classification.

In absence of any further detailed information and managements estimates of reliefs and concessions to be obtained from Settlement proposals being pursued, we are unable to comment upon the resultant impact, if any, on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, which may arise on account of non-provision of interest, reliefs & concessions on borrowings as referred above.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in Other Matter paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern:

We draw attention to Note No. 57 to the standalone financial statements which explains that the loss incurred in the current year and past years have resulted in erosion of Companys Net worth. These condition along with the fact that the Company has continued to remain NPA with its lenders indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in Note No. 57 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 39 of the standalone financial statements, wherein the Company has made an assessment of the realisability of its Trade receivables, Investments and Loans and Advances and based on such assessment, has reversed provisions on account of realization of Receivable of Rs. 893.74 lakhs towards its outstanding trade receivables, Impairment Provision of Rs. 3,471.48 Lakhs towards its Investments and Loans and Advances.

These amounts have been disclosed under Exceptional Items.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters Auditors response Litigation and Claims 1. Litigation and claims are pending with multiple tax and regulatory authorities which have not been acknowledged as debt by the company. Our audit procedures included the following: In the normal course of business, financial exposures may arise from pending legal / regulatory proceedings and from above referred claims not acknowledged as debt by the company. Understood Managements process and control for determining tax litigations and other litigations and claims and its appropriate; Whether a claim needs to be recognized as liability, disclosed as contingent liability or considered as remote in the Standalone financial statements is dependent on a number of significant assumptions and judgments. The amounts involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. Tested key controls surrounding such litigations. Discussed pending matters with the Companys legal department Assessed managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases; We have considered Litigations and claims as Key Audit Matter as it requires significant management judgment, including accounting estimates that involves high estimation uncertainty. We have assessed the appropriateness of presentation of the most significant contingent liabilities in the Standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report, Business responsibility Report, Corporate Governance report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) Except for the matters stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the matters stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraphs above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records.

(c) The Standalone Balance sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects / possible effects of matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraphs above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B"

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, No remuneration has been paid to the directors by the Company. Hence, provisions of Section 197 of the Act does not apply.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The standalone financial statements have disclosed the impact of the pending litigations on its financial position of the company and its associates. (Refer Note No. 42 to the standalone financial statements)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement.

Annexure "A" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Kridhan Infra Limited of even date:

i. (a) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

The Company has maintained proper records, showing full including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has a phased program for physical verification of the PPE. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and nature of its PPE. A major portion of fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with the program of verification. According to the information and explanations given to us, the discrepancies noticed on such verification were properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination and records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favors of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, neither any proceedings have been initiated during the year nor are pending as at March 31, 2024 for any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The Company does not carry any inventory as at March 31st, 2024 and therefore, clause 3(ii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not filed the quarterly statements with the bank and accordingly we are unable to comment upon the clause 3(ii)(b) of the order.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made investments or granted loans and advances secured or unsecured or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year and hence sub-clauses iii (a) to (f), under clause (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable with respect to the guarantee provided during the year. The Company has not granted any loans to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 have been accepted by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. As per the information and explanations provided to us, we are of the opinion that the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act for the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except for Tax Deducted at Source of Rs 3.14 lakhs pertaining to FY 2023-24 & Rs 2 lakhs pertaining to FY 2022-23.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are certain cases of applicable statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, which are detailed hereunder:

Nature of statue and Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending FY to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs in Lacs) Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax 2009- 10, 2010- 11, 2016- 17, 2017- 18 1330 Income Tax under Income Tax Act,1961 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2011-12 637 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2017-18 2

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of borrowings from Union Bank of India for a period of 1155 days. The amount of default as at the balance sheet date is Rs. 2005 Lakhs.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initialpublic offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on our audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard (Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements).

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the "Companies in the Group" as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and has incurred cash loss of Rs 225 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. As referred to in ‘Material uncertainty related to Going concern paragraph in our audit report and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exists a material uncertainty that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no amount was required to be spent by the Company on the activities of CSR, as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure "B" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of the Kridhan Infra Limited of even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Kridhan Infra Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management; (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.