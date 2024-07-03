Kridhan Infra Ltd Summary

Kridhan Infra Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 certified steel service provider to the fast growing infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in processing of steel used in the construction industry primarily reinforcement bars into various shapes and sizes like cranked bars, stirrups, verticals, column/ beam cages etc. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Khopoli in Maharashtra. Their product offerings include ready to use steel, primarily re-bars to be used in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc.Kridhan Infra Limited has evolved from a steel products manufacturer to a niche foundation engineering company. Kridhan was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Readymade Steel India Pvt. Ltd. (RMS) in March, 2006. The Company is one of the pioneers in introducing the concept of ready-to-use steel for the construction industry in India. The company supplies ready-to-use steel used in construction activities to the growing infrastructure industry. Its products are used by project contractors, real estate developers, etc. in construction activities in various sectors like roads, power plants, ports, airports, housing, bridges, metros, monorails etc. Initially, the company set up their facilities at Bangalore and commenced their test operations in the year 2007. But, they ceased their operations from Bangalore units during the year same year itself. In the year 2008, the company set up a new unit in Khopoli, Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 27000 MTPAThe Company acquired KH Foges Pte. Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary Readymade Steel Singapore Pte. Limited in Jul 2012-13. KH Foges Pte. Ltd incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary KH Foges India Private Limited in May 2013 to expand their operations of piling and other foundation engineering works in India. The Company established Readymade Steel Hong Kong Limited a wholly owned subsidiary company in Hong Kong. The name of Company was changed from Readymade Steel India Limited to Kridhan Infra Limited effective from June 24, 2014. The Company acquired 42% stake in Singapores leading civil construction company, Swee Hong Limited (SHL) in February, 2016. It developed some of the marquee projects in Singapore such as Gardens By The Bay and Changi Ferry Terminal.During the year 2017-18, the Company acquired 41.47% stake in Vijay Nirman Company Pvt. Ltd. (VNC) and resultant to said acquisition, VNC became an associate Company of KIL.