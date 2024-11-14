|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Kridhan Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. Fund Raising by way of equity shares or other instruments or securities through Preferential Issue or any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as applicable. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Kridhan Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Revised outcome for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|Outcome for Board Meeting held on June 01, 2024 for fund raising through right issue.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Kridhan Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 for approval of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Board have considered and approved the following business matters: 1. Appointed of Mrs. Rachana Achal Daga (DIN:09311952), as an additional Director (non-Executive) independent director of the company w.e.f March 22, 2024 Subject to the approval of the Shareholders. 2. Rescind Resolution of Increase in Authorized Share Capital passed in the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2021, which is subject to approval of Members 3. Increase in authorised Share capital of the company from existing Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore Only) to Rs. 40,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Crore Only) having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; subject to the approval of members of the Company. 4. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice and calendar of events 5. Appointment of M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates (Membership No. 42486 & COP 20128), as a Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting process through postal ballot. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.2015, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Kridhan Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kridhan Infra Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. This communication is to be considered as an intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by designated persons & their immediate relatives trading window has been closed from January 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of un-Audited financial Results of the Company. Kridhan Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject, this is to inform that in reference to Intimation of Board Meeting Letter dated February 2, 2024 wherein, it was intimated that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the February 12, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023. This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors and decided that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 and any other item with the permission of Chairman. results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
