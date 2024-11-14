Kridhan Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kridhan Infra Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. This communication is to be considered as an intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by designated persons & their immediate relatives trading window has been closed from January 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of un-Audited financial Results of the Company. Kridhan Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject, this is to inform that in reference to Intimation of Board Meeting Letter dated February 2, 2024 wherein, it was intimated that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the February 12, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023. This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors and decided that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 and any other item with the permission of Chairman. results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)