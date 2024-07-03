Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹78
Prev. Close₹79.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.66
Day's High₹82.34
Day's Low₹77
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹75.55
Book Value₹55.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.38
P/E26.47
EPS3
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.23
12.23
17.73
9.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.34
52.45
20.19
16.18
Net Worth
65.57
64.68
37.92
25.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.51
0.92
0
0
yoy growth (%)
63.46
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.93
-1.08
-0.66
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
-0.08
0.71
-1.44
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.11
-0.22
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.74
Working capital
0.36
-8.46
23.27
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.46
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-70.15
-26.41
-43.16
-14.29
EBIT growth
-622.96
-111.07
-149.79
64.17
Net profit growth
4,809.86
-112.3
-124.2
200.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
115.99
148.02
127.59
117
45.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
115.99
148.02
127.59
117
45.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.46
2.67
1.04
1.78
1.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Atul Sharma
Independent Director
S Vijaya Saradhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Mangesh Rege
Director
Stuthi Reddy Palem
Director
P Srikar Reddy
Chairperson & M D
Palem Supriya Reddy
Independent Director
Aakanksha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Palred Technologies Ltd
Summary
Palred Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as Four Soft Limited in 1999. The Company is engaged in the business of E-commerce. It offers software solutions to the transportation and logistics sector. It offers solutions in the areas of freight forwarding industry, 3PL logistics (3PLs), customs brokerage, contract and warehousing logistics, and liners. The software products offered by the Company include 4S eTrans, 4S eLog, 4S iLogistics, 4S Visilogplus, 4S iShipping, 4S visilog and 4S eCustoms. Its products in freight forwarding industry include 4S eTrans, 4S Visilog iLogistics, Shipper Logistics and 4S eTrans SME. It also also offers information technology (IT)-services, including consulting, software development, system integration and implementation in the domain of logistics related IT.During year 2013-14, Company sold the software solutions business to Transport I.T. Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Kewill Group Company, for a lumpsum consideration of USD 43.4 Million. The merger of M/s Palred Media and Entertainment private Ltd and M/s Palpremuim Online Media Private Limited with the Company was made effective from November 30, 2013. The Company acquired in January 2014, Deals15.com, which provides internet services and software services/solutions to business to business e-commerce and website development for the purpose of business operations in online e-commerce.
Read More
The Palred Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palred Technologies Ltd is ₹95.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Palred Technologies Ltd is 26.47 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palred Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palred Technologies Ltd is ₹75.55 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Palred Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.28%, 3 Years at -30.73%, 1 Year at -56.98%, 6 Month at -23.30%, 3 Month at -34.39% and 1 Month at -15.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.