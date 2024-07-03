iifl-logo-icon 1
Palred Technologies Ltd Share Price

77.97
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78
  • Day's High82.34
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close79.2
  • Day's Low77
  • 52 Wk Low 75.55
  • Turnover (lac)7.66
  • P/E26.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.13
  • EPS3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Palred Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

78

Prev. Close

79.2

Turnover(Lac.)

7.66

Day's High

82.34

Day's Low

77

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

75.55

Book Value

55.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.38

P/E

26.47

EPS

3

Divi. Yield

0

Palred Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Palred Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Palred Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.05%

Non-Promoter- 3.54%

Institutions: 3.53%

Non-Institutions: 66.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Palred Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.23

12.23

17.73

9.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.34

52.45

20.19

16.18

Net Worth

65.57

64.68

37.92

25.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.51

0.92

0

0

yoy growth (%)

63.46

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.93

-1.08

-0.66

-0.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.41

-0.08

0.71

-1.44

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.11

-0.22

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.74

Working capital

0.36

-8.46

23.27

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.46

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-70.15

-26.41

-43.16

-14.29

EBIT growth

-622.96

-111.07

-149.79

64.17

Net profit growth

4,809.86

-112.3

-124.2

200.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

115.99

148.02

127.59

117

45.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

115.99

148.02

127.59

117

45.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.46

2.67

1.04

1.78

1.56

View Annually Results

Palred Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Palred Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Atul Sharma

Independent Director

S Vijaya Saradhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Mangesh Rege

Director

Stuthi Reddy Palem

Director

P Srikar Reddy

Chairperson & M D

Palem Supriya Reddy

Independent Director

Aakanksha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Palred Technologies Ltd

Summary

Palred Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as Four Soft Limited in 1999. The Company is engaged in the business of E-commerce. It offers software solutions to the transportation and logistics sector. It offers solutions in the areas of freight forwarding industry, 3PL logistics (3PLs), customs brokerage, contract and warehousing logistics, and liners. The software products offered by the Company include 4S eTrans, 4S eLog, 4S iLogistics, 4S Visilogplus, 4S iShipping, 4S visilog and 4S eCustoms. Its products in freight forwarding industry include 4S eTrans, 4S Visilog iLogistics, Shipper Logistics and 4S eTrans SME. It also also offers information technology (IT)-services, including consulting, software development, system integration and implementation in the domain of logistics related IT.During year 2013-14, Company sold the software solutions business to Transport I.T. Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Kewill Group Company, for a lumpsum consideration of USD 43.4 Million. The merger of M/s Palred Media and Entertainment private Ltd and M/s Palpremuim Online Media Private Limited with the Company was made effective from November 30, 2013. The Company acquired in January 2014, Deals15.com, which provides internet services and software services/solutions to business to business e-commerce and website development for the purpose of business operations in online e-commerce.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Palred Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Palred Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Palred Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palred Technologies Ltd is ₹95.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Palred Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Palred Technologies Ltd is 26.47 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Palred Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palred Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palred Technologies Ltd is ₹75.55 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Palred Technologies Ltd?

Palred Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.28%, 3 Years at -30.73%, 1 Year at -56.98%, 6 Month at -23.30%, 3 Month at -34.39% and 1 Month at -15.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Palred Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Palred Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.06 %
Institutions - 3.53 %
Public - 66.41 %

