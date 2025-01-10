To the Members of Plared Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Paired Technologies Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matte How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Impairment on Investments in Equity Shares of Subsidiaries: Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: (Refer to the disclosures related to Investments in Note 5 of the standalone financial statements.) 1. Assessed whether the Companys accounting policies relating to the impairment of equity investments in subsidiaries are in compliance with IND AS 36 - Impairment of Assets. Investments in equity shares of subsidiaries are accounted for at cost less accumulated impairment in accordance with Ind AS 27, Separate Financial Statements. 2. Obtained an understanding and assessed managements process and controls w.r.t impairment assessment. The company had made investment in three subsidiaries, out of which investment in two of the subsidiaries, Palred Retail Private Limited and Palred Technology Services Private Limited. The management has fully impaired the carrying value of investment in these two subsidiaries in earlier years. 3. Evaluated and tested the design and the operating effectiveness of the controls over the impairment assessment. Further, investment in one of the third subsidiary (Palred Electronics Private Limited) amounts to Rs. 4,453.00 lakhs and has a carrying value of Rs. 1,300.65 lakhs as on March 31,2024. Based on the net worth and turnover of the Palred Electronics Pvt Ltd, management has during the current year provided the impairment amount of Rs 200.65 lakhs. At the year end, management of the company has performed the testing of impairment in relation to such investment as per the requirements of Ind AS 36 “Impairment of Assets” by obtaining valuation report from an independent registered valuer. 4. Obtained the Valuation report of Palred Electronics Private Limited as at March 31, 2024. The Company assesses the recoverable amount of the investment when impairment indicators exist, by comparing the fair value (less costs of disposal) and carrying amount of the investment as on the reporting date. The process for measuring and recognizing impairment loss is complex and requires management judgement. The key assumptions underlying managements assessment of valuation include, but are not limited to, estimation of recoverable amounts of the recognized assets and liabilities, revenue projections and market valuation of the company. 5. Evaluated the competence and objectivity of the valuation specialist engaged by the management. Considering the materiality, complexity, significance of the management judgement involved and the estimation uncertainty in assessing impairment on these investments, this has been considered to be a key audit matter. 6. Involved the Internal experts with specialised skills and knowledge to assist in evaluating the valuation model used and the underlying assumptions including the computations performed to arrive at the fair valuation. 7 Verified the Companys valuation methodology, assumptions and arithmetical accuracy for determining the fair value of the investment as obtained from the management assessment. 8. Verified arithmetical accuracy of the computation by comparing the pro-rata share of net assets of each of the subsidiaries to the investment held by the Company to consider reversal of impairment. 9. Evaluated the reasonableness of the future revenue and margins, the historical accuracy of the Companys estimates and its ability to produce accurate long-term forecasts. 10.Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statement in relation to such investments and impairment thereon as required by applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in Annexure A” a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable..

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vii) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vii) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure C”

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vii. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account during the year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, except that the audit trail feature was not enabled in the accounting software throughout the year

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.