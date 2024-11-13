|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Palred Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the board meeting under SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Palred Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Re-Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company. 2. To Approve of 25th AGM Notice along with Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To Approve Material Related Party Transaction(s) between with subsidiary companies. 4. To Authorize to board for making of any investment/ giving any loan or guarantee/ providing security under section 186 of Companies Act 2013. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 read with 33 (3) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR) - Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company Tenure expiring of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Palred Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results fro the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Palred Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Palred Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 31.12.2023 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
