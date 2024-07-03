iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Palred Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

75
(-3.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

28.52

19.32

22.33

18.92

41.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.52

19.32

22.33

18.92

41.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.99

1.03

1.4

0.98

0.76

Total Income

29.51

20.35

23.73

19.91

42.44

Total Expenditure

29

20.57

22.88

21.09

40.04

PBIDT

0.5

-0.21

0.86

-1.19

2.4

Interest

1.54

1.46

1.52

1.48

1.74

PBDT

-1.04

-1.67

-0.67

-2.67

0.65

Depreciation

0.27

0.34

0.38

0.45

0.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.31

-2.01

-1.05

-3.12

0.25

Minority Interest After NP

-0.46

-0.62

-0.42

-0.85

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.85

-1.39

-0.63

-2.27

0.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.85

-1.39

-0.63

-2.27

0.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.69

-1.14

-0.52

-1.86

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.23

12.23

12.23

12.23

12.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.75

-1.08

3.85

-6.28

5.75

PBDTM(%)

-3.64

-8.64

-3

-14.11

1.55

PATM(%)

-4.59

-10.4

-4.7

-16.49

0.59

Palred Technolog: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Palred Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.