Palred Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
28.52
19.32
22.33
18.92
41.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.52
19.32
22.33
18.92
41.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.99
1.03
1.4
0.98
0.76
Total Income
29.51
20.35
23.73
19.91
42.44
Total Expenditure
29
20.57
22.88
21.09
40.04
PBIDT
0.5
-0.21
0.86
-1.19
2.4
Interest
1.54
1.46
1.52
1.48
1.74
PBDT
-1.04
-1.67
-0.67
-2.67
0.65
Depreciation
0.27
0.34
0.38
0.45
0.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.31
-2.01
-1.05
-3.12
0.25
Minority Interest After NP
-0.46
-0.62
-0.42
-0.85
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.85
-1.39
-0.63
-2.27
0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.85
-1.39
-0.63
-2.27
0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.69
-1.14
-0.52
-1.86
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.23
12.23
12.23
12.23
12.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.75
-1.08
3.85
-6.28
5.75
PBDTM(%)
-3.64
-8.64
-3
-14.11
1.55
PATM(%)
-4.59
-10.4
-4.7
-16.49
0.59
