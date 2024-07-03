Palred Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
93.66
116.28
103.72
85.38
28.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.66
116.28
103.72
85.38
28.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.06
1.98
0.74
1.14
1.38
Total Income
96.71
118.27
104.47
86.51
30.15
Total Expenditure
94.62
113.76
101.91
80.87
33.18
PBIDT
2.1
4.51
2.56
5.64
-3.03
Interest
4.87
2.91
2.54
1.96
0.4
PBDT
-2.77
1.59
0.02
3.68
-3.43
Depreciation
1.28
0.58
0.48
0.49
0.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.05
1.01
-0.47
3.19
-3.97
Minority Interest After NP
-1.26
0.05
0.26
0.73
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.79
0.96
-0.73
2.46
-3.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.79
0.96
-0.73
2.46
-3.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.28
0.91
-0.75
2.53
-3.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.23
12.23
9.73
9.73
9.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.24
3.87
2.46
6.6
-10.53
PBDTM(%)
-2.95
1.36
0.01
4.31
-11.92
PATM(%)
-4.32
0.86
-0.45
3.73
-13.79
