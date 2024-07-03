iifl-logo-icon 1
Palred Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

75
(-0.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

93.66

116.28

103.72

85.38

28.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.66

116.28

103.72

85.38

28.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.06

1.98

0.74

1.14

1.38

Total Income

96.71

118.27

104.47

86.51

30.15

Total Expenditure

94.62

113.76

101.91

80.87

33.18

PBIDT

2.1

4.51

2.56

5.64

-3.03

Interest

4.87

2.91

2.54

1.96

0.4

PBDT

-2.77

1.59

0.02

3.68

-3.43

Depreciation

1.28

0.58

0.48

0.49

0.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.05

1.01

-0.47

3.19

-3.97

Minority Interest After NP

-1.26

0.05

0.26

0.73

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.79

0.96

-0.73

2.46

-3.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.79

0.96

-0.73

2.46

-3.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.28

0.91

-0.75

2.53

-3.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.23

12.23

9.73

9.73

9.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.24

3.87

2.46

6.6

-10.53

PBDTM(%)

-2.95

1.36

0.01

4.31

-11.92

PATM(%)

-4.32

0.86

-0.45

3.73

-13.79

