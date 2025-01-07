Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.51
0.92
0
0
yoy growth (%)
63.46
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.93
-1.08
-0.66
-0.66
As % of sales
61.85
117.97
0
0
Other costs
-0.87
-0.84
-0.7
-1.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.07
91.18
0
0
Operating profit
-0.3
-1
-1.37
-2.41
OPM
-19.93
-109.16
0
0
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.11
-0.22
-0.2
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.81
1.04
2.31
1.17
Profit before tax
0.41
-0.08
0.71
-1.44
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.74
Tax rate
0
0
0
51.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.41
-0.08
0.71
-2.18
Exceptional items
-4.75
0
0
-0.77
Net profit
-4.33
-0.08
0.71
-2.96
yoy growth (%)
4,809.86
-112.3
-124.2
200.31
NPM
-287.28
-9.56
0
0
