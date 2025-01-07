iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Palred Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

75
(-3.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Palred Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.51

0.92

0

0

yoy growth (%)

63.46

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.93

-1.08

-0.66

-0.66

As % of sales

61.85

117.97

0

0

Other costs

-0.87

-0.84

-0.7

-1.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.07

91.18

0

0

Operating profit

-0.3

-1

-1.37

-2.41

OPM

-19.93

-109.16

0

0

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.11

-0.22

-0.2

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.81

1.04

2.31

1.17

Profit before tax

0.41

-0.08

0.71

-1.44

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.74

Tax rate

0

0

0

51.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.41

-0.08

0.71

-2.18

Exceptional items

-4.75

0

0

-0.77

Net profit

-4.33

-0.08

0.71

-2.96

yoy growth (%)

4,809.86

-112.3

-124.2

200.31

NPM

-287.28

-9.56

0

0

Palred Technolog : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Palred Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.