|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
156.81
-11.05
24.42
7.81
Op profit growth
-213.88
-44.7
-33.9
-48.14
EBIT growth
-268.07
-42.6
-44.03
-45.92
Net profit growth
-153.98
-14.93
-51.54
-32.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.35
-9.81
-15.78
-29.71
EBIT margin
5.26
-8.04
-12.46
-27.7
Net profit margin
2.14
-10.22
-10.68
-27.43
RoCE
11.79
-8.43
-17.09
-31.51
RoNW
2.23
-3.34
-3.75
-7.9
RoA
1.2
-2.67
-3.66
-7.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.51
-4.73
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.84
-5.56
-6.53
-14.67
Book value per share
30.1
27.72
43.87
36.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.9
-2
0
0
P/CEPS
51.07
-1.7
-10.73
-10.79
P/B
3.13
0.34
1.59
4.3
EV/EBIDTA
15.1
-1.63
-7.35
-12.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
6.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.32
22.03
0
0
Inventory days
41.53
70.34
35.38
43.35
Creditor days
-7.43
-21.01
-19.1
-18.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.24
3.88
162.19
0
Net debt / equity
0.4
-0.16
-0.65
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
2.32
1
3.44
0.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.27
-64.55
-38.02
-40.44
Employee costs
-5.88
-12.79
-14.82
-14.59
Other costs
-19.48
-32.46
-62.93
-74.67
