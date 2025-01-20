iifl-logo-icon 1
75.26
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:57:11 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

156.81

-11.05

24.42

7.81

Op profit growth

-213.88

-44.7

-33.9

-48.14

EBIT growth

-268.07

-42.6

-44.03

-45.92

Net profit growth

-153.98

-14.93

-51.54

-32.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.35

-9.81

-15.78

-29.71

EBIT margin

5.26

-8.04

-12.46

-27.7

Net profit margin

2.14

-10.22

-10.68

-27.43

RoCE

11.79

-8.43

-17.09

-31.51

RoNW

2.23

-3.34

-3.75

-7.9

RoA

1.2

-2.67

-3.66

-7.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.51

-4.73

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.84

-5.56

-6.53

-14.67

Book value per share

30.1

27.72

43.87

36.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.9

-2

0

0

P/CEPS

51.07

-1.7

-10.73

-10.79

P/B

3.13

0.34

1.59

4.3

EV/EBIDTA

15.1

-1.63

-7.35

-12.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

6.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.32

22.03

0

0

Inventory days

41.53

70.34

35.38

43.35

Creditor days

-7.43

-21.01

-19.1

-18.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.24

3.88

162.19

0

Net debt / equity

0.4

-0.16

-0.65

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

2.32

1

3.44

0.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.27

-64.55

-38.02

-40.44

Employee costs

-5.88

-12.79

-14.82

-14.59

Other costs

-19.48

-32.46

-62.93

-74.67

