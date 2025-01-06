Palred Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
-0.08
0.71
-1.44
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.11
-0.22
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.74
Working capital
0.36
-8.46
23.27
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
0.67
-8.66
23.76
-2.38
Capital expenditure
-0.15
0
0.02
-0.77
Free cash flow
0.52
-8.66
23.78
-3.15
Equity raised
41.03
88.92
116.24
100.16
Investing
-4.8
-39.44
-0.97
-0.76
Financing
0.08
0.08
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.84
40.9
139.04
96.24
