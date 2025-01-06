iifl-logo-icon 1
Palred Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.97
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025

Palred Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.41

-0.08

0.71

-1.44

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.11

-0.22

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.74

Working capital

0.36

-8.46

23.27

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

0.67

-8.66

23.76

-2.38

Capital expenditure

-0.15

0

0.02

-0.77

Free cash flow

0.52

-8.66

23.78

-3.15

Equity raised

41.03

88.92

116.24

100.16

Investing

-4.8

-39.44

-0.97

-0.76

Financing

0.08

0.08

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.84

40.9

139.04

96.24

