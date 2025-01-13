Palred Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.23
12.23
17.73
9.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.34
52.45
20.19
16.18
Net Worth
65.57
64.68
37.92
25.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.24
0.15
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.77
64.92
38.07
25.91
Fixed Assets
0.2
0.27
0.2
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
11
13.01
11.98
8.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.83
3.64
2.2
3.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.01
Debtor Days
2.41
Other Current Assets
3.64
4.28
2.88
3.85
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.81
-0.64
-0.68
-0.81
Cash
51.74
48.01
23.7
14.52
Total Assets
65.77
64.93
38.08
25.93
