Palred Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

71.01
(-0.57%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:39:30 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.23

12.23

17.73

9.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.34

52.45

20.19

16.18

Net Worth

65.57

64.68

37.92

25.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.24

0.15

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

65.77

64.92

38.07

25.91

Fixed Assets

0.2

0.27

0.2

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

11

13.01

11.98

8.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.83

3.64

2.2

3.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.01

Debtor Days

2.41

Other Current Assets

3.64

4.28

2.88

3.85

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.81

-0.64

-0.68

-0.81

Cash

51.74

48.01

23.7

14.52

Total Assets

65.77

64.93

38.08

25.93

