iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd Share Price

96.15
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.95
  • Day's High99.95
  • 52 Wk High191.4
  • Prev. Close98.7
  • Day's Low95
  • 52 Wk Low 95
  • Turnover (lac)110.76
  • P/E10.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.51
  • EPS9.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)219.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

99.95

Prev. Close

98.7

Turnover(Lac.)

110.76

Day's High

99.95

Day's Low

95

52 Week's High

191.4

52 Week's Low

95

Book Value

40.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

219.57

P/E

10.61

EPS

9.3

Divi. Yield

0

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 40.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.84

7.48

7.48

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.68

16.68

1.35

4.06

Net Worth

92.52

24.16

8.83

7.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,474.45

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.3

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

742.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.27

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.72

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ROX Hi-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jim Rakesh

Executive Director & CFO

Sukanya Rakesh

Executive Director

Munusamy Murugan Senthil Kuma

Independent Director

Ethirajulu Bandaru

Independent Director

C D Balaji

Independent Director

R Alagar

Non Executive Director

Jeyasimmon Kenny Robert

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Thenmozhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ROX Hi-Tech Ltd

Summary

Rox Trading & Systems Limited was originally incorporated on March 13, 2002 as a Private Limited Company as ROX Trading and Systems Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from ROX Trading and Systems Private Limited to ROX Hi-Tech Private Limited dated April 19, 2023, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to ROX Hi-Tech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 23, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai.Headquartered in Chennai, India, ROX Hi-Tech is a customer-centric IT solutions provider. The Company has evolved from an IBM Business Partner into a prominent player in the IT segment. As a top system integrator, it offers a comprehensive range of distributed IT solutions, including consulting, enterprise and end-user computing, managed print, and network services. The offerings consist of Digital Transformation Solutions (Software services, AI, RPA & ML); Network and Collaboration; IT And OT Security; Data centre Solutions, IoT, SMART and MEDIA and Smart Edge Devices.The Company started commercial operations in 2002; ROXs Solutions epitomizes their robust capabilities in S/4 HANA, RISE with SAP & Integrations. ROX pioneers Rise with SAP Public and Private cloud victories, heralding an epoch of intelligent, sustainable enterprise progression. Its cutting-edge network revo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ROX Hi-Tech Ltd share price today?

The ROX Hi-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd is ₹219.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd is 10.61 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ROX Hi-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd is ₹95 and ₹191.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd?

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.67%, 6 Month at -26.40%, 3 Month at -13.04% and 1 Month at -3.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.94 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 40.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ROX Hi-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.