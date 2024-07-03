SectorTrading
Open₹99.95
Prev. Close₹98.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹110.76
Day's High₹99.95
Day's Low₹95
52 Week's High₹191.4
52 Week's Low₹95
Book Value₹40.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.57
P/E10.61
EPS9.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.84
7.48
7.48
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.68
16.68
1.35
4.06
Net Worth
92.52
24.16
8.83
7.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,474.45
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.3
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
742.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.27
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.72
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jim Rakesh
Executive Director & CFO
Sukanya Rakesh
Executive Director
Munusamy Murugan Senthil Kuma
Independent Director
Ethirajulu Bandaru
Independent Director
C D Balaji
Independent Director
R Alagar
Non Executive Director
Jeyasimmon Kenny Robert
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Thenmozhi
Reports by ROX Hi-Tech Ltd
Summary
Rox Trading & Systems Limited was originally incorporated on March 13, 2002 as a Private Limited Company as ROX Trading and Systems Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from ROX Trading and Systems Private Limited to ROX Hi-Tech Private Limited dated April 19, 2023, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to ROX Hi-Tech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 23, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai.Headquartered in Chennai, India, ROX Hi-Tech is a customer-centric IT solutions provider. The Company has evolved from an IBM Business Partner into a prominent player in the IT segment. As a top system integrator, it offers a comprehensive range of distributed IT solutions, including consulting, enterprise and end-user computing, managed print, and network services. The offerings consist of Digital Transformation Solutions (Software services, AI, RPA & ML); Network and Collaboration; IT And OT Security; Data centre Solutions, IoT, SMART and MEDIA and Smart Edge Devices.The Company started commercial operations in 2002; ROXs Solutions epitomizes their robust capabilities in S/4 HANA, RISE with SAP & Integrations. ROX pioneers Rise with SAP Public and Private cloud victories, heralding an epoch of intelligent, sustainable enterprise progression. Its cutting-edge network revo
The ROX Hi-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd is ₹219.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd is 10.61 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ROX Hi-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ROX Hi-Tech Ltd is ₹95 and ₹191.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ROX Hi-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.67%, 6 Month at -26.40%, 3 Month at -13.04% and 1 Month at -3.33%.
