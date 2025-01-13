ROX Hi-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.84
7.48
7.48
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.68
16.68
1.35
4.06
Net Worth
92.52
24.16
8.83
7.31
Minority Interest
Debt
21.3
22.58
17.95
11.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
114
46.74
26.78
18.67
Fixed Assets
11.54
4.26
3.87
3.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.15
0.13
0.12
Networking Capital
102.18
42.31
21.27
11.22
Inventories
42.13
30.06
9.97
9.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
53.86
18.44
16.77
16.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
43.78
8.11
6.43
4.76
Sundry Creditors
-27.17
-8.49
-10.85
-19.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.42
-5.81
-1.05
-0.73
Cash
0.17
0.01
1.49
3.37
Total Assets
114
46.73
26.76
18.64
