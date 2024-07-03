ROX Hi-Tech Ltd Summary

Rox Trading & Systems Limited was originally incorporated on March 13, 2002 as a Private Limited Company as ROX Trading and Systems Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from ROX Trading and Systems Private Limited to ROX Hi-Tech Private Limited dated April 19, 2023, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to ROX Hi-Tech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 23, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai.Headquartered in Chennai, India, ROX Hi-Tech is a customer-centric IT solutions provider. The Company has evolved from an IBM Business Partner into a prominent player in the IT segment. As a top system integrator, it offers a comprehensive range of distributed IT solutions, including consulting, enterprise and end-user computing, managed print, and network services. The offerings consist of Digital Transformation Solutions (Software services, AI, RPA & ML); Network and Collaboration; IT And OT Security; Data centre Solutions, IoT, SMART and MEDIA and Smart Edge Devices.The Company started commercial operations in 2002; ROXs Solutions epitomizes their robust capabilities in S/4 HANA, RISE with SAP & Integrations. ROX pioneers Rise with SAP Public and Private cloud victories, heralding an epoch of intelligent, sustainable enterprise progression. Its cutting-edge network revolutionizes data into proactive solutions, amplifying availability and enriching user experiences. It provide clients Supercharge their Network Experience with ROXs Active and Passive Networking solutions. It helps conquer demanding workloads with ROXs Enterprise Computing Solutions to overcome challenges with the unrivaled capabilities of IBM Servers and Storage.The Company helps clients to to elevate their hybrid cloud through a flexible operating system, foster automation system, propel digital transformation via open-source tools, processes, and strategies, etc. Unlock New Possibilities with ROXs Personal Computing Solutions, it provide secure and future-proof solutions spanning Desktops, Notebooks, Workstations, AIOs, and Mobile Devices. Embark on metamorphic journey, the Company elevate their smart infrastructure with comprehensive offerings, spanning components, sensors, gateways, and cloud. Additionally, fostering wireless connectivity and mobility solutions to empower the workforce has discovered Roxs potential.The Company is proposing the Public Offer aggregating to issue 60,64,000 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 55,14,000 Equity Shares and an Offer For Sale of 5,50,000 Equity Shares.