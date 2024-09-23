Conducting Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24: The board has decided to conduct its Annual General Meeting for the FY 23-24 on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. Rox Hi Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Rox Hi Tech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers report and voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)