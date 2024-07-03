Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹6.35
Prev. Close₹6.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹6.35
Day's Low₹6.35
52 Week's High₹8.55
52 Week's Low₹4.1
Book Value₹-29.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.99
5.99
5.99
5.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.75
-23.5
-12.33
-2.82
Net Worth
-17.76
-17.51
-6.34
3.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.99
32.06
38.4
17.01
yoy growth (%)
-65.71
-16.52
125.72
Raw materials
-13.63
-26.67
-31.98
-14.04
As % of sales
124.06
83.2
83.27
82.55
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.91
-0.81
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.06
1.08
2.03
0.78
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.16
-0.1
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.23
-0.5
-0.22
Working capital
-2.08
5.81
6.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.71
-16.52
125.72
Op profit growth
-337.97
-16.4
78.63
EBIT growth
-267.78
-2.02
105.85
Net profit growth
-1,041.36
-44.06
173.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hardik Bhupendra Vasa
Whole-time Director
Kajal Hardik Vasa
Independent Director
Mahiesh Sankalchand Jaain
Independent Director
Vikas Rajkumar Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd
Summary
Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm with the name of M/s Vasa International, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 04, 1994. Vasa International thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited on October 20, 2017. The Company has been in the business of art materials and stationery products, executive bags and bag fabric since 1994 in its erstwhile legal status as a Partnership Firm with Mr. Bhupendra Vasa, Ms. Aruna Vasa and Mr. Hardik Vasa as its partners. The Company primarily deals in all kinds of stationery products viz. artistic materials, hobby colors, scholastic colors, scholastic stationery, office products, drawing instruments, writing instruments, office stationery, adhesives, notebooks, office supplies and writing instruments, books, pens, pencils, erasers, files, copier paper, bags and bottles; procuring paper pulp and supplying the same to paper mills and procuring bag fabric and supplying it to the other bag manufacturers and also using the same for manufacturing its products (school and office bags). These stationery products are essentially used by school going children and offices as a part of their stationary requirements. On the other hand, paper pulp is the key raw material for the manufacturing of wide variety of paper. The Company further classifies its range of stationary products into school and education products; fine art and hobby p
The Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd is ₹3.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd is 0 and -0.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd is ₹4.1 and ₹8.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.82%, 3 Years at 10.34%, 1 Year at 22.02%, 6 Month at 12.71%, 3 Month at 15.65% and 1 Month at 11.76%.
