Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd Share Price

6.35
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:46:41 PM

  • Open6.35
  • Day's High6.35
  • 52 Wk High8.55
  • Prev. Close6.65
  • Day's Low6.35
  • 52 Wk Low 4.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-29.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.35

Prev. Close

6.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.25

Day's High

6.35

Day's Low

6.35

52 Week's High

8.55

52 Week's Low

4.1

Book Value

-29.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.68%

Non-Promoter- 38.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.99

5.99

5.99

5.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.75

-23.5

-12.33

-2.82

Net Worth

-17.76

-17.51

-6.34

3.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.99

32.06

38.4

17.01

yoy growth (%)

-65.71

-16.52

125.72

Raw materials

-13.63

-26.67

-31.98

-14.04

As % of sales

124.06

83.2

83.27

82.55

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.91

-0.81

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.06

1.08

2.03

0.78

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.16

-0.1

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.23

-0.5

-0.22

Working capital

-2.08

5.81

6.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.71

-16.52

125.72

Op profit growth

-337.97

-16.4

78.63

EBIT growth

-267.78

-2.02

105.85

Net profit growth

-1,041.36

-44.06

173.3

No Record Found

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hardik Bhupendra Vasa

Whole-time Director

Kajal Hardik Vasa

Independent Director

Mahiesh Sankalchand Jaain

Independent Director

Vikas Rajkumar Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd

Summary

Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm with the name of M/s Vasa International, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 04, 1994. Vasa International thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited on October 20, 2017. The Company has been in the business of art materials and stationery products, executive bags and bag fabric since 1994 in its erstwhile legal status as a Partnership Firm with Mr. Bhupendra Vasa, Ms. Aruna Vasa and Mr. Hardik Vasa as its partners. The Company primarily deals in all kinds of stationery products viz. artistic materials, hobby colors, scholastic colors, scholastic stationery, office products, drawing instruments, writing instruments, office stationery, adhesives, notebooks, office supplies and writing instruments, books, pens, pencils, erasers, files, copier paper, bags and bottles; procuring paper pulp and supplying the same to paper mills and procuring bag fabric and supplying it to the other bag manufacturers and also using the same for manufacturing its products (school and office bags). These stationery products are essentially used by school going children and offices as a part of their stationary requirements. On the other hand, paper pulp is the key raw material for the manufacturing of wide variety of paper. The Company further classifies its range of stationary products into school and education products; fine art and hobby p
Company FAQs

What is the Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd is ₹3.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd is 0 and -0.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd is ₹4.1 and ₹8.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd?

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.82%, 3 Years at 10.34%, 1 Year at 22.02%, 6 Month at 12.71%, 3 Month at 15.65% and 1 Month at 11.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.31 %

