Summary

Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm with the name of M/s Vasa International, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 04, 1994. Vasa International thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited on October 20, 2017. The Company has been in the business of art materials and stationery products, executive bags and bag fabric since 1994 in its erstwhile legal status as a Partnership Firm with Mr. Bhupendra Vasa, Ms. Aruna Vasa and Mr. Hardik Vasa as its partners. The Company primarily deals in all kinds of stationery products viz. artistic materials, hobby colors, scholastic colors, scholastic stationery, office products, drawing instruments, writing instruments, office stationery, adhesives, notebooks, office supplies and writing instruments, books, pens, pencils, erasers, files, copier paper, bags and bottles; procuring paper pulp and supplying the same to paper mills and procuring bag fabric and supplying it to the other bag manufacturers and also using the same for manufacturing its products (school and office bags). These stationery products are essentially used by school going children and offices as a part of their stationary requirements. On the other hand, paper pulp is the key raw material for the manufacturing of wide variety of paper. The Company further classifies its range of stationary products into school and education products; fine art and hobby p

