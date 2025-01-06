Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.99
32.06
38.4
17.01
yoy growth (%)
-65.71
-16.52
125.72
Raw materials
-13.63
-26.67
-31.98
-14.04
As % of sales
124.06
83.2
83.27
82.55
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.91
-0.81
-0.29
As % of sales
6.9
2.84
2.11
1.74
Other costs
-2.06
-2.17
-2.85
-1.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.82
6.78
7.44
6.65
Operating profit
-5.47
2.29
2.75
1.54
OPM
-49.79
7.17
7.16
9.05
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.16
-0.1
-0.03
Interest expense
-2.74
-2.08
-1.2
-0.78
Other income
0.28
1.03
0.58
0.06
Profit before tax
-8.06
1.08
2.03
0.78
Taxes
0
-0.23
-0.5
-0.22
Tax rate
-0.06
-21.38
-24.73
-28.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.06
0.85
1.53
0.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.06
0.85
1.53
0.56
yoy growth (%)
-1,041.36
-44.06
173.3
NPM
-73.32
2.67
3.98
3.29
