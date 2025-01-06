iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.35
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.99

32.06

38.4

17.01

yoy growth (%)

-65.71

-16.52

125.72

Raw materials

-13.63

-26.67

-31.98

-14.04

As % of sales

124.06

83.2

83.27

82.55

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.91

-0.81

-0.29

As % of sales

6.9

2.84

2.11

1.74

Other costs

-2.06

-2.17

-2.85

-1.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.82

6.78

7.44

6.65

Operating profit

-5.47

2.29

2.75

1.54

OPM

-49.79

7.17

7.16

9.05

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.16

-0.1

-0.03

Interest expense

-2.74

-2.08

-1.2

-0.78

Other income

0.28

1.03

0.58

0.06

Profit before tax

-8.06

1.08

2.03

0.78

Taxes

0

-0.23

-0.5

-0.22

Tax rate

-0.06

-21.38

-24.73

-28.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.06

0.85

1.53

0.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.06

0.85

1.53

0.56

yoy growth (%)

-1,041.36

-44.06

173.3

NPM

-73.32

2.67

3.98

3.29

Vasa Retail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.