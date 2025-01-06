Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.06
1.08
2.03
0.78
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.16
-0.1
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.23
-0.5
-0.22
Working capital
-2.08
5.81
6.77
Other operating items
Operating
-10.27
6.5
8.2
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.06
0.48
Free cash flow
-10.25
6.57
8.68
Equity raised
10.48
9.18
6.23
Investing
0
-1.4
-0.03
Financing
9.52
6.8
6.33
Dividends paid
0
0.18
0.06
0
Net in cash
9.74
21.33
21.27
