Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.35
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd

Vasa Retail FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.06

1.08

2.03

0.78

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.16

-0.1

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.23

-0.5

-0.22

Working capital

-2.08

5.81

6.77

Other operating items

Operating

-10.27

6.5

8.2

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.06

0.48

Free cash flow

-10.25

6.57

8.68

Equity raised

10.48

9.18

6.23

Investing

0

-1.4

-0.03

Financing

9.52

6.8

6.33

Dividends paid

0

0.18

0.06

0

Net in cash

9.74

21.33

21.27

