Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 to consider the financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding Rectification in financial Result for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024