Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd Summary

Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm with the name of M/s Vasa International, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 04, 1994. Vasa International thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited on October 20, 2017. The Company has been in the business of art materials and stationery products, executive bags and bag fabric since 1994 in its erstwhile legal status as a Partnership Firm with Mr. Bhupendra Vasa, Ms. Aruna Vasa and Mr. Hardik Vasa as its partners. The Company primarily deals in all kinds of stationery products viz. artistic materials, hobby colors, scholastic colors, scholastic stationery, office products, drawing instruments, writing instruments, office stationery, adhesives, notebooks, office supplies and writing instruments, books, pens, pencils, erasers, files, copier paper, bags and bottles; procuring paper pulp and supplying the same to paper mills and procuring bag fabric and supplying it to the other bag manufacturers and also using the same for manufacturing its products (school and office bags). These stationery products are essentially used by school going children and offices as a part of their stationary requirements. On the other hand, paper pulp is the key raw material for the manufacturing of wide variety of paper. The Company further classifies its range of stationary products into school and education products; fine art and hobby products; and office products. Further the Company has exclusive license agreements dated October 01, 2014 and June 10, 2016 with Oxford Limited to market, sell, distribute, and promote various stationary products under the brand University of Oxford to around 26 countries spread across Asia, Middle East and Africa including India. In addition to above license arrangement, the Company markets and sells its stationery products and bags under its own brand VASTA in the overseas markets. The Company acts as a supplier of copier paper under the brand Trion to certain paper dealers in the Middle East. It distributes products through a network of approximately 7 distributors catering to more than 500 stores by way of modern retail outlets, shop in shop, traditional retail outlets, MBOs and e-commerce platform in India. It sells products in overseas markets in countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Oman and Mauritius. In January, 2018 the Company came up with a Public Issue of 16,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 4.8 Crore.